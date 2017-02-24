|
Cunningham Volunteer Fire Department’s 15th Annual Chili Supper set for this Saturday, February 25th
Cunningham, TN – On Saturday, February 25th, 2017, the Cunningham Volunteer Fire Department will be having their Annual Chili Supper and cook off. It will be held from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Montgomery Central Middle School.
Anyone and everyone is welcome to come enjoy a bowl of chili with cornbread, crackers, drink and dessert for $6.00.Come on by and enjoy live music and visit with your friends and neighbors.
The Cunningham Volunteer Fire Department looks forward to seeing everyone there.
This is an important fundraiser for the Cunningham Volunteer Fire Department along with the donation letters recently mailed to all property owners in the community.
The funds raised are what we use to operate with and to fund the construction of our new Southside Substation which has now begun.
Montgomery Central Middle School is located at 3941 Hwy 48, Cunningham, Tennessee.
Thank you to everyone in advance for your support.
Because of your generous donations of time and money
As always, the Cunningham Volunteer Fire Department are “neighbors helping neighbors” in Cunningham, Tennessee.
For more information, visit their website at www.cunninghamVFD.com
