APSU Baseball falls to North Carolina State, 9-3

APSU Sports Information

Raleigh, NC – Austin Peay State University’s baseball team could not keep pace with nationally-ranked North Carolina State in a 9-3 loss, Friday, at Doak Field despite Pitcher Alex Robles and first baseman Dre Gleason each hitting home runs.

Deatherage doubled to start the bottom of the second and Kinneman drove him in with a ground out for the 1-0 lead. One inning later, Deatherage added to the Wolfpack’s lead with a two-run home run.

Austin Peay (3-2) threatened in the third when shortstop Kyle Wilson and second baseman Garrett Giovannelli hit back-to-back singles. Left fielder Cayce Bredlau followed with a line drive single to left field, but Kinneman’s throw home arrived just in time to catch Wilson and end the threat.

Robles would help his own cause in the fourth inning with a two-out solo home run to left field, cutting the deficit to 3-1. The Govs would again threaten when Gleason was hit by a pitch and sophomore catcher Alex Sala singled to right. But North Carolina State starter Sean Adler struck out the next batter to end another Govs threat.

The Wolfpack got that run back in the bottom of the fourth, Deatherage again doing the damage with a RBI double. Two innings later Kinneman supplied the Wolfpack insurance with a three-run home run and a 7-1 lead.

Both teams would add two runs in the game’s final three innings, the Govs final two runs coming courtesy Gleason’s two-run home run in the ninth.

Robles (1-1) battled through four innings, facing 22 batters and allowed four runs on eight hits. The Govs bullpen surrendered five runs (three earned) over the final four innings.

Bredlau would lead the Govs offense with a 2-for-2 outing that included a walk. However, his day was shortened when he fell rounding first base in the fifth inning. However, he left the game under his own power. Robles and Gleason’s lone hits were their home runs.

Deatherage led North Carolina State with a 4-for-4, three RBI outing that included two doubles and a home run while Kinneman was 1-for-4 with four RBI. The duo combined to drive in all of NCSU’s first seven runs.

Adler (2-0) picked up the win after striking out 10 of the 23 batters he faced in 5.1 innings, allowing one run while scattering six hits.

Who Governed

Left fielder Cayce Bredlau had the Govs lone mult-hit outing, reaching base in all three of his plate appearances. He began his day with a walk in the first, he added a single in the third that nearly drove in the Govs’ first run. Bredlau finished his day with a single in the fifth inning before leaving due to a lower-body injury that did not appear serious.

Notably

Another Pair To The Home Run List

Robles’ fourth-inning solo shot and Gleason’s ninth-inning two-run home run supplied all the Govs offense. They also were the Govs 14th and 15th home runs this season. It was Robles’ ninth career blast and Gleason’s 20th.

Tipler Finds Hit No. 1

Freshman infielder Malcolm Tipler notched his first collegiate hit with a ninth-inning two out single. The hit came in the walk-on’s fourth career at-bat.

Sala Gets Off The Schneid

Sophomore catcher Alex Sala found his first hit of 2017 when he laced a fourth-inning two-out single into right field. The base hit came in his eight at-bat of the season.

Govs Unable To Overcome Early Deficit

For only the second time this season, the Govs trailed after the first inning. Despite facing only a 1-0 deficit after the first, the Govs were unable to come back for the win. Austin Peay now is 0-2 when trailing after the first.

APSU Baseball’s Next Game

Austin Peay and North Carolina State continue their three-game set with a 1:00pm CT, Saturday contest.

Sections

Topics