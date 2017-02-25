Austin Peay State University Baseball falls to North Carolina State, 6-3

APSU Sports Information

Raleigh, NC – Austin Peay State University’s baseball team saw a late offensive rally fall just short in a 6-3 loss to nationally-ranked North Carolina State, Saturday, at Doak Field.

Austin Peay (3-3) will look back at the opening three innings and wonder what could have been.

However, APSU could not capitalize on the prime opportunities.

Govs starter Michael Costanzo (1-1) held North Carolina State at bay through three innings, surrendering only a solo home run in the second inning and a walk to the first 11 batters he faced. He started the fourth with a walk but retired the next two batters to nearly snuff out the Wolfpack’s rally.

But North Carolina State designated hitter Tommy DeJuneas laced a line drive to left field that found the wall for a double to drive in a run. It was the first of three consecutive run-scoring doubles by NCSU that pushed the lead to 4-0 before a Govs error tacked on a fifth run.

Austin Peay broke through in the seventh when catcher Alex Sala took the first pitch he saw over the wall in left for a leadoff home run.

The Governors would have to wait until the eighth to put together their first extended rally. Right fielder Chase Hamilton and third baseman Parker Phillips led off the frame with back-to-back doubles, Phillips’ driving in a run. First baseman Dre Gleason extended the rally with a RBI single, cutting the deficit to 5-3. However, the Govs could not find another base hit and the rally fizzled out.

Costanzo went four innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on four this while striking out seven. Reliever Zach Neff tossed the final four innings, adding two strike outs while allowing a run on four hits.

The Govs offense finished with eight hits, left fielder Alex Robles ending the day 3-for-4 with singles in his first three at-bats. Gleason went 2-for-4 with two RBI for the only other multi-hit outing.

Wolfpack reliever Mathieu Gauthier picked up the win after allowing one run on two hits. Starter Cory Wilder was left with no decision after four scoreless innings.

DeJuneas and catcher Jack Conley each went 2-for-4 with a RBI in North Carolina State’s eight-hit offensive outing.

Who Governed

Catcher Alex Sala broke up the shutout with a leadoff home run in the seventh inning. A day after his first base hit of 2017, Sala took the first pitch he saw in the seventh over the wall in left for his second career home run.

Notably

Sala Becomes Eighth Gov With A Home

Sala became the eighth different Gov to hit a home run this season. The Govs now have 16 home runs through six games this season.

Robles Makes First Outfield Start

Senior Alex Robles made his first career start in the outfield, taking over left field duties for redshirt junior Cayce Bredlau who was held out for precautionary reasons. Robles then had a base hit in his first three at-bats before ending the day 3-for-4.

Big Bats Stay In The Yard

Senior right fielder Chase Hamilton and freshman third baseman Parker Phillips didn’t leave the yard in Saturday’s contest but their back-to-back doubles in the eighth helped spark a two-run rally. It was Hamilton’s team-leading third double while Phillips’ notched his first double.

Next for APSU Baseball

Austin Peay and North Carolina State wrap up their three-game series with a noon, Sunday contest. The start time of the finale was moved up to accommodate the Governors travel plans.

Sections

Topics