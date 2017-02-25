Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department to hold Job Fair, March 4th

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s Job Fair may be the solution for those looking for seasonal and part-time jobs.

The event is scheduled from 10:00am to 12:00pm on Saturday, March 4th at Crow Community Center, located at 211 Richview Road. A variety of positions are available in the department’s Aquatic, Maintenance, and Programming Divisions.

Here is a brief summary of the maintenance & programming positions available.

Maintenance – Seasonal Maintenance employees will be responsible for, but not limited to: mowing, edging, watering and weeding lawns, operating equipment, and event setup. Knowledge of basic work etiquette and manual labor. Candidates must be at least 16 years old and have a valid driver’s license to apply.

Programming – Summer Youth Program Assistants will supervise and facilitate activities for children ages 6-16 in a day-camp setting. All Applicants must be able to communicate effectively, have general knowledge of recreational activities, and able to work uninterrupted for 6-weeks. Candidates must be at least 16 years old to apply.

Here is a brief summary of seasonal aquatic positions at summer swimming pools.

Lifeguards – Lifeguards conduct safety surveillance of all pool and slides. Lifeguards are also responsible for the upkeep of pools and slides by performing cleaning duties that involve vacuuming, sanitizing, and general janitorial duties. All candidates must be Lifeguard Certified by the American Red Cross to apply. If a qualified lifeguard applicant is not certified, Clarksville Parks + Recreation will certify the candidate upon completion of a proficiency swim test. Candidates must be at least 15 years old to apply.

Cashiers & Concessions – Cashiers are responsible for the payment upon entry of all visitors to the pools. Concession attendants will be responsible for serving guests food and beverage. Daily responsibilities will include basic food preparation, cleaning, stocking and sales of concession items utilizing a cash register. Cashiers and concession attendants should be personable, outgoing, and proficient in basic computer skills. Candidates must be at least 16 years old to apply.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation is an equal opportunity employer. In compliance with Tennessee law, all applications are subject to public disclosure. For ADA accommodations, call 931.645.7476.

