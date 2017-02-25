|
Land Between the Lakes Wildlife Refuges set to open March 16th
Land Between the Lakes, KY/TN – Wildlife refuges in Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area will re-open, Thursday, March 16th, 2017,
“These areas are closed November 1st through March 15th, primarily as waterfowl and eagle refuges. We appreciate public cooperation in protecting these important areas for wildlife,” said Steve Bloemer, Wildlife Program Manager at Land Between the Lakes. “Most wintering eagles and waterfowl have begun migrating back north by early to mid-March, allowing the refuges to be re-opened to public use.”
Refuges on Kentucky Lake include:
Refuges on Lake Barkley include:
Additional refuges:
To find more information about Land Between the Lakes, log on to the official website at www.landbetweenthelakes.us or call 1.800.LBL.7077 or 270.924.2000.
