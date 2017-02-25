Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Land Between the Lakes Wildlife Refuges set to open March 16th

Land Between the Lakes - LBLLand Between the Lakes, KY/TN – Wildlife refuges in Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area will re-open, Thursday, March 16th, 2017,

“These areas are closed November 1st through March 15th, primarily as waterfowl and eagle refuges. We appreciate public cooperation in protecting these important areas for wildlife,” said Steve Bloemer, Wildlife Program Manager at Land Between the Lakes. “Most wintering eagles and waterfowl have begun migrating back north by early to mid-March, allowing the refuges to be re-opened to public use.”

LBL's Energy Lake Area. (Land Between the Lakes)

Refuges on Kentucky Lake include:

  • Portions of Rushing Bay
  • Duncan Bay
  • Smith Bay

Refuges on Lake Barkley include:

  • Fulton Bay
  • Honker Bay

Additional refuges:

  • Honker Lake
  • Hematite Lake
  • Back one-third of Energy Lake
  • Long Creek Waterfowl Refuge adjacent to US68/KY80

To find more information about Land Between the Lakes, log on to the official website at www.landbetweenthelakes.us or call 1.800.LBL.7077 or 270.924.2000.


