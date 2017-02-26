Austin Peay State University Softball unable to stop Indiana State, Saturday

APSU Sports Information

Bowling Green, KY – Austin Peay State University’s softball team couldn’t slow down the Indiana State offense, Saturday afternoon at the WKU Softball Complex, as the Govs gave up a season-high in runs allowed in a 17-5 loss at the Hilltopper Spring Fling Tournament.

The Govs (4-3) got off to a promising start by scoring the game’s first run on a sacrifice fly by Carly Mattson, in the top of the first inning, but Indiana State (5-4) would score 10 unanswered in their first two at bats, to go up 10-1.

Austin Peay would get back-to-back home runs – on the first two pitches of the third inning – from Kacy Acree and Danielle Liermann to cut the Sycamores lead to 10-3, but that would be as close as the Govs would get, with Indiana State answering back in the bottom of the inning with four runs of their own to push the margin back to 11 runs, 14-3.

Acree would lead the Govs with two hits, while Liermann, Kendall Vedder and Erica Inagaki had the other APSU hits.

The Govs would score it’s two final runs of the game in the top of the fourth, with Vedder scoring on a wild pitch and Victoria Eccleston scoring on a Sycamore error, before Indiana State closed out the game with three runs in the bottom of the inning for the 17-5 final.

The Govs will continue play in the Hilltopper Spring Fling on Sunday, when the face IUPUI at 12:30pm, before squaring for with tournament host Western Kentucky at 3:00pm, at the WKU Softball Complex.

