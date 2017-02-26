DUI Memorial Sign Program Legislation Advances, TalentED Project is launched

Written by Joe Pitts

Tennessee State Representative

Nashville, TN – House Bill 21/Senate Bill 17, sponsored by Tennessee State Representative Joe Pitts (D-Clarksville) and Senator Kerry Roberts (R-Springfield) passed the Senate Transportation Committee and is headed for a final vote in the Senate.

“We are working with the Governor to provide the funding of the legislation ($150.00) and are hopeful the Governor and the Finance Committee of the House will fund this bill,” Pitts said.

This legislation will allow families of victims of impaired drivers, where the impaired driver was also killed, to have a sign erected in memory of the family member.

Hiring Preferences for Veterans – House Bill 165/Senate Bill 209

Senator Mark Green (R-Clarksville) passed out of the Consumer and Human Resources Sub-Committee and will be heard in the Full Committee on Wednesday, March 1st, 2017 at 10:30am. The Senate is scheduled to hear the bill in the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee on Tuesday, February 28th, 2017 at 1:30pm.

“I want to thank all the veterans that were in the Sub-Committee Wednesday. I believe it was very helpful in getting this legislation passed,” Pitts said. “I also want to thank Mr. Eric Sherman, Southeast Regional State Liaison from the U.S. Department of Defense for coming to Tennessee to testify on behalf of veterans and the legislation.”

This legislation was brought to us by the U.S. Department of Defense. Many companies would like to give special consideration for hiring veterans because of their unique skill sets, proven work ethic, and reliability, but may be hesitant to do so out of concern of violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Title VII, Section 11 of the Civil Rights Act, however, contains a carve-out that exempts veterans’ preference processes that are authorized by state statue.

House Bill 166/Senate Bill 156

Senator Mark Green (R-Clarksville) would delete the 90-day limit a retired teacher, who is a member of the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System (TCRS), can be employed as a substitute teacher and continue to draw retirement allowance. This legislation was brought to me by a Montgomery County retired teacher.

“The knowledge and experience these retired teachers have should be used by the school system when a substitute teacher is needed,” Pitts said.

The bill is scheduled in the Council on Pensions and Insurance Committee on Monday, February 27th, 2017 at 2:30pm. The bill is scheduled in the Senate Education Committee on Wednesday, March 1st, 2017.

New! The TalentED Project

Introducing a free tool to help lower-income, first generation college goers get recruited by top institutions nationwide. The TalentED Project helps students match with schools that are a good fit by directly connecting college access professionals to admissions recruiters.

Log on to TheTalentEDProject.org to:

Save time identifying 4-year colleges recognized for affordability and retention

Have your school or organization searchable by colleges

Employer students to highlight their strengths through easy-to-use profiles and storyboards

Build Professional networks with peers across the country

Should you have any questions, contact Kate Watts at kwatts@tncollegeaccess.org or 615.983.6858.

If you have questions about the above or other issues of concern, please call me at 615.741.2043, or email me at rep.joe.pitts@capitol.tn.gov

Sections

Topics