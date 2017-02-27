AAA says Gas Prices to rise 35-70 cents in Spring

Tampa, FL – Refineries are easing into maintenance season, which normally signals a gradual increase in prices at the pump. Throughout the past five years, gas prices rose 35-70 cents from February to Memorial Day, and motorists should expect the same this year.

“The seasonal increase hasn’t begun yet, but it’s coming,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

Reports from the EIA show a 1-percent decline in capacity at refineries along the Gulf Coast. This region is a major resource for gasoline in Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. Compared to a week ago, gasoline production levels in the Gulf Coast fell 7 percent and supply declined 2 percent. Meanwhile, demand has risen 2 percent.

Oil prices averaged $53.20 last week – the same average as the week before. OPEC’s attempts to re-balance the oil market last year and cause higher prices, are being offset by increased US oil supplies. U.S. drillers added rigs for the sixth consecutive week. Domestic crude oil production exceeded 9 million barrels per day – the highest level since last April.

On average, the price for a full tank of gas is $8 more than this time last year. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.29 – just fractions of a cent more than a week ago, a half cent less than a month ago, and 56 cents more than a year ago.

Regional Gas Prices

Florida’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.277 – a half cent less than a week ago, 5 cents less than last month, and 54 cents more than last year.

The top three most expensive Florida metro markets are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.46), Miami ($2.40), and Fort Lauderdale ($2.39).

The top three least expensive Florida metro markets are Tampa ($2.17), Orlando ($2.19), and Jacksonville ($2.19).

Georgia’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.205 – 3 cents more than a week ago, 1-cent more than last month, and 57 cents more than a year ago.

The top three most expensive Georgia metro markets are Atlanta ($2.24), Savannah ($2.21), and Athens ($2.19).

The top three least expensive Georgia metro markets are Macon ($2.12), Augusta-Aiken ($2.12), and Albany ($2.15).

Tennessee’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.068 – a half cent more than a week ago, 2 cents less than last month, and 56 cents more than a year ago.

The top three most expensive Tennessee metro markets are Nashville ($2.10), Memphis ($2.09), and Knoxville ($2.06)

The top three least expensive Tennessee metro markets are Clarksville-Hopkinsville ($2.02), Chattanooga ($2.02), and Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol ($2.05).

Current and Past Price Averages

Regular Unleaded Gasoline

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $2.286 $2.286 $2.283 $2.293 $1.728 Florida $2.277 $2.277 $2.283 $2.330 $1.738 Georgia $2.205 $2.196 $2.182 $2.194 $1.641 Tennessee $2.068 $2.068 $2.063 $2.093 $1.506 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 120,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

About The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America. ACG and its affiliates provide membership, travel, insurance and financial services offerings to over 9 million members across eleven states and two U.S. territories including Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands; most of Illinois and Minnesota; and a portion of Indiana.

ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 57 million members in the United States and Canada and whose mission includes protecting and advancing freedom of mobility and improving traffic safety.

