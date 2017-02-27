Austin Peay State University Athlete of the Week John Murry

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Senior guard John Murry, of the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team, has been named the Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week.

Murry won a trio of weekly awards—from the Ohio Valley Conference, College Sports Madness and the Tennessee Sports Writers Association—after averaging 28.5 ppg in a pair of crucial wins for the Govs last week. The Indianapolis native shot 46.0 percent (17-for-37) from the floor, 88.2 percent (15-for-17) at the free-throw line and 53.3 percent (8-for-15) from beyond the arc.

Murry made the most of his last two appearances in the Dunn Center. Against Eastern Illinois, he poured in a career-high 32 points to help the Govs secure head coach Dave Loos’ 500th career win, then tallied a game-high 25 points on Senior Night against Eastern Illinois.

The Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week is selected by the APSU Sports Information staff each Wednesday during the academic year. Copies in a Flash, of Clarksville, sponsors the award.

Other notable performances by Austin Peay athletes included

Sophomore Savannah Amato , of the track and field team, picked up OVC Female Field Athlete of the Week honors after posting a win with a 3.86m (12-8.0) pole vault mark at the Ohio State Tune-Up; she now owns the top four marks in the OVC this season.

, of the track and field team, picked up OVC Female Field Athlete of the Week honors after posting a win with a 3.86m (12-8.0) pole vault mark at the Ohio State Tune-Up; she now owns the top four marks in the OVC this season. Senior first baseman Dre Gleason , of the baseball team, earned his first career OVC Player of the Week honor, opening the regular season with a flourish in the Riverview Inn Governors Challenge. The O’Fallon, Missouri native hit .600 (6-for-10), slugged 1.300 and posted a .692 on-base percentage, driving in six runs and cranking two home runs in three games.

, of the baseball team, earned his first career OVC Player of the Week honor, opening the regular season with a flourish in the Riverview Inn Governors Challenge. The O’Fallon, Missouri native hit .600 (6-for-10), slugged 1.300 and posted a .692 on-base percentage, driving in six runs and cranking two home runs in three games. Freshman Alex Vegh, of the men’s golf team, shot a career 54-hole low 215 (73-69-73) to finish tied for eighth in the Governors spring opener in the Invitational at Savannah Harbor; Vegh rolled in 12 birdies for the tournament, and averaged a tournament-best 2.58 strokes on par-threes.

