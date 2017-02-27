|
Austin Peay State University Athlete of the Week John Murry
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Senior guard John Murry, of the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team, has been named the Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week.
Murry won a trio of weekly awards—from the Ohio Valley Conference, College Sports Madness and the Tennessee Sports Writers Association—after averaging 28.5 ppg in a pair of crucial wins for the Govs last week. The Indianapolis native shot 46.0 percent (17-for-37) from the floor, 88.2 percent (15-for-17) at the free-throw line and 53.3 percent (8-for-15) from beyond the arc.
Murry made the most of his last two appearances in the Dunn Center. Against Eastern Illinois, he poured in a career-high 32 points to help the Govs secure head coach Dave Loos’ 500th career win, then tallied a game-high 25 points on Senior Night against Eastern Illinois.
The Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week is selected by the APSU Sports Information staff each Wednesday during the academic year. Copies in a Flash, of Clarksville, sponsors the award.

