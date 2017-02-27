|
|
|
|
City of Clarksville adds Automated External Defibrillators in key locations
Defibrillators counter the risks of sudden cardiac emergencies
Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville has enhanced its medical emergency response capabilities in and around City Hall, Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan announced Monday.
The City is adding and relocating automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, in key locations in its downtown facilities to help counter the risks associated with sudden cardiac arrest, one of the leading causes of death in the United States.“These devices are proven life-savers if a cardiac emergency occurs, and this enhances safety for our staff and the many citizens who visit our offices,” Mayor McMillan said.
Two new AEDs have been purchased for City Hall. One will be placed on the first floor and the other will be mounted in the hallway of the third floor near the Public Square side of the building.
The new AEDs use the same pads as the equipment that EMS uses. This will help minimize the downtime in the transfer of care in the event of an emergency, said Wesley Golden, the City Health & Safety Manager. The city also offers American Heart Association CPR and AED training to City employees.
An AED currently in the second floor hallway at City Hall will be relocated inside the Council Chambers. In addition, AED devices are in place at all major City of Clarksville parks and pools; all three City Recreation Centers; and at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center and Freedom Point at Liberty Park.
The American Red Cross says an AED is the only effective treatment for restoring a regular heart rhythm during sudden cardiac arrest and is an easy-to-operate tool for someone with little or no medical background.
|
|
