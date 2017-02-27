Nashville Sounds release Promotional Schedule for 2017

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced its full promotional schedule for the 2017 season. The 71-game home schedule at First Tennessee Park features bobblehead and t-shirt giveaways, theme nights, special guest appearances and 14 musically-themed fireworks shows.

Dueling pianos presented by First Tennessee take center stage on Opening Day when the Sounds welcome the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Tuesday, April 11th. The Opening Day festivities include the first post-game fireworks show of the season.

Opening weekend continues with a magnet schedule giveaway on Friday and Saturday presented by RE/MAX. The first Friday of the season showcases the brand-new red jerseys and hats the Sounds will sport for every Friday home game. The first homestand concludes on Monday, April 17th with a black “Music City” t-shirt giveaway.

Music City Mondays will feature bobblehead giveaways of Franklin Barreto (June 19th), Barry Zito (June 26th), Buck Showalter (July 31st), Prince Fielder (August 14th) and Don Mattingly (August 28th). The Showalter and Fielder bobbleheads are presented by Middle Tennessee Hyundai Dealers.

A Mother’s Day Celebration takes place on May 14th with a special freezer mug giveaway presented by Coca-Cola. The Sounds are home for a Father’s Day Celebration on June 18th featuring a camo hat giveaway presented by Advance Financial.

On Friday, June 30th, the crowd on hand to see the Sounds and Dodgers will be invited to attempt to break the Guinness World Record for largest air guitar ensemble presented by First Tennessee.

July 3rd is the Sounds’ Independence Day Fireworks Celebration presented by Nashville International Airport. The 7:05pm game will also feature a Don Mattingly throwback t-shirt giveaway.

The force is with First Tennessee Park for Star Wars Weekend from July 7th-9th. Friday features a light saber giveaway and Star Wars themed fireworks show. Sunday features special Star Wars characters in addition to the Shoe-bacca shoe drive benefiting Soles4Souls.

The final homestand in August features a number of promotions including the Eclipse Party on August 21st. The first total solar eclipse to span the continental United States in 99 years will occur that afternoon and Nashville is the largest U.S. city in its path.

Other signature promotions during the 2017 season include: Throwback Thursday summer tour t-shirt giveaway presented by Ashley HomeStore (April 13th), Harry Potter scarf giveaway for children 12 and under (April 30th), sunglasses giveaway presented by Family Leisure (May 7th), Bark in the Park Night dog frame with leash holder giveaway presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka (May 9th), super hero cape giveaway for children 12 and under presented by Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt (May 28th), and Aug-Toberfest boot stein with lanyard giveaway presented by Brauer Material Handling Systems (August 24th).

Single-game tickets will be available for purchase at the First Tennessee Park ticket office, online at www.nashvillesounds.com, or by phone (615.690.HITS ext. 2) beginning Friday, March 10th at 9:00am.

The Sounds’ weekly promotions are listed below

Music City Mondays and Kroger Plus Mondays (11 Occurrences)

Presented by 96.3 JACKfm, every Monday, the Sounds wear their black ‘Music City’ jerseys and celebrate 40 years as Nashville’s first professional sports team with special giveaways featuring current and past players.

Additionally, the Sounds and Kroger have teamed to offer fans the opportunity to purchase a “Family 4-Pack” which includes 4 Select section tickets, 4 hot dogs and 4 fountain sodas for just $44.00 when they show their Kroger Plus card at the Sounds Box Office. The “Family 4-Pack” is available for advanced purchase only – subject to availability.

Tuesday Night Live (11)

Live from Music City, it’s Tuesday Night Live presented by The Tennessean. Enjoy special ballpark guest entertainers and fun theme nights at First Tennessee Park.

Wednesday College Nights (6)

Every Wednesday is College Night presented by First Tennessee. Local universities take over the ballpark and fans enjoy a special hat giveaway of the featured university. Additionally, all seniors (60 and older) receive discounted Corner or Select tickets – subject to availability.

Throwback Thursdays (9)

Presented by iHeartMedia, go retro every Thursday as the Sounds wear their 1978 throwback uniforms to commemorate the team’s original uniform style. Fans can purchase Coca-Cola fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

FOX 17 Friday Fireworks (10)

We light up the Nashville sky every Friday night with FOX17 Fireworks presented by Koorsen Fire & Security.

Saturdays at the Park (12)

First Tennessee Park is the place to be on a Saturday night in Nashville. Enjoy the roar of the crowd and the numerous entertainment options of The Band Box located in right field.

Military Sundays and Family Fun Days (12)

Bring the family to celebrate Military Sundays presented by Piedmont Natural Gas and Tennessee 811 as the Sounds extend their military appreciation with special military green jerseys and discounted Corner or General Admission tickets for active and veteran men, women and families – subject to availability.

In addition, fans can enjoy a pre-game autograph session with select Sounds players and kids 12 and under run the bases post-game, presented by First Tennessee.

The 2017 season will be the Sounds’ 40th in franchise history and their third as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Opening Day is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11th as the Sounds host the Oklahoma City Dodgers at 6:35pm at First Tennessee Park.

Season ticket memberships are available now by calling 615.690.4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com

