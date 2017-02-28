Clarksville’s Customs House Museum March 2017 Exhibits and Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Come explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science and history.

Some of the events in February at the Museum are: Radnor Lake: The Photography of Lisa Ernst, Marilyn Murphy: Short Stories, Chris Hornsby: Fracture, Forward March, A Fine Note, and Spring Break Model Trains.

Exhibits

Radnor Lake: The Photography of Lisa Ernst

February 28th – April 2nd

Planters Bank Peg Harvill Gallery

Lisa Ernst is a contemporary still life artist, floral painter and photographer with a primary focus on nature.

“My many walks at nearby Radnor Lake here in Nashville have yielded images of the lake in all seasons,” says Ernst. “I’m always amazed how I can see something completely new every time I’m there, from mist and fog, to snow, sunrises and sunsets, clouds reflected in the lake, and my favorite, the ‘heart tree.’”

Marilyn Murphy: Short Stories

March 1st – April 30th

Orgain & Bruner Galleries

Marilyn Murphy is an artist whose drawings and oil paintings create curious situations implying a larger story that often explores dualities both formally and conceptually (safety and danger, peace and turmoil, fire and water). A Professor of Art at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, her work has been shown in more than 300 exhibitions nationally and abroad.

Chris Hornsby: Fracture

March 8th – May 4th

Crouch Gallery

Knoxville Tennessee artist Chris Hornsby’s latest “Fracture” painting series is a haunting exploration into the fractured human nature and the fight within. It’s a combination of stark black, white, and gray “shard” imagery that includes multiple individual paintings that make up large scale presentations. The overall impressions given are the feeling of powerful struggles between strong opposing forces.

Forward March

March 7th – July 30th

Kimbrough Gallery

This exhibit showcases maps, documents, dioramas, flags, and photos from several wars, featuring objects from the collection of Dr. John Olson.

Hunt Slonem: From the Collection

March 9th – May 2nd

The Leaf Chronicle Lobby

A Neo-Expressionist, Hunt Slonem combines Abstract Expressionist techniques with mysticism and animal subjects of Islam and Mexico and is best known for his paintings of tropical birds, based on a personal aviary in which he keeps about 100 live birds of various species. See his work from the Customs House Museum’s collection in The Leaf Chronicle Lobby.

Reading Appalachia: Voices from Children’s Literature

March 23rd – August 20th

Memory Lane

This groundbreaking exhibition of Appalachian children’s literature examines seminal titles published since the 1800s. Come explore our region’s literary heritage and see how children’s literature tells the story of Appalachia. This is a traveling exhibit from East Tennessee Historical Society and Knox County Public Library.

A Fine Note

February 1st – May 28th

Jostens Gallery

This exhibit gives a brief look at the importance of music in Clarksville. Items from the Customs House Museum’s permanent collection highlight the world of music, including instruments, sheet music, photographs, and other artifacts ranging from the 1820s until the 1970s. A majority of the objects featured have a close connection to Clarksville and span from an Aeolian harp to a Jimi Hendrix tape.

Activities

Free Family Day: Music Madness

March 11th, 10:00am – 5:00pm

Admission is free all day from 10:00am – 5:00pm for our Second Saturday Free Admission Day. Visit the Family Art Studio anytime today to make a drum and a monkey paper bag puppet.

Join us in the Turner Auditorium as Ms. Sue reads Al Perkins’ delightfully rhythmic “Hand, Hand, Fingers, Thumb” at 10:30am & 11:30am and at 2:00pm & 3:00pm.

Use this month’s Art Tips about drawing bears to illustrate the song, “The Bear Went Over the Mountain”; make a bear puppet and play with some toy musical instruments.

Spring Break Model Trains

The model trains will be making special runs on the following days:

March 28th & 29th, 10:00am – 11:30am

March 30th & 31st, 2:00pm – 3:30pm

Spring Break in the Family Art Studio: Miniature Instruments

Tuesday & Wednesday, March 28th & 29th, 2:00pm – 3:00pm

Thursday & Friday, March 30th & 31st, 10:00am – 11:00am

Drop by the Family Art Studio to learn how to make your own miniature instruments out of popsicle sticks and rubber bands. Continue to explore the world of music with a stop by the A Fine Note exhibit.

All activities are free with your museum membership. Non-members pay regular admission fees. For more information contact Ms. Sue at sue@customshousemuseum.org or 931.648.5780.

Closings

The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center will be open regular hours in March.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org

Sections

Topics