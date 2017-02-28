|
Clarksville’s Customs House Museum March 2017 Exhibits and Activities
Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Come explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science and history.
Some of the events in February at the Museum are: Radnor Lake: The Photography of Lisa Ernst, Marilyn Murphy: Short Stories, Chris Hornsby: Fracture, Forward March, A Fine Note, and Spring Break Model Trains.
Exhibits
Radnor Lake: The Photography of Lisa Ernst
Planters Bank Peg Harvill Gallery
“My many walks at nearby Radnor Lake here in Nashville have yielded images of the lake in all seasons,” says Ernst. “I’m always amazed how I can see something completely new every time I’m there, from mist and fog, to snow, sunrises and sunsets, clouds reflected in the lake, and my favorite, the ‘heart tree.’”
Marilyn Murphy: Short Stories
Orgain & Bruner Galleries
Chris Hornsby: Fracture
Crouch Gallery
Forward March
Kimbrough Gallery
Hunt Slonem: From the Collection
The Leaf Chronicle Lobby
Reading Appalachia: Voices from Children’s Literature
Memory Lane
A Fine Note
Jostens Gallery
Activities
Free Family Day: Music Madness
Admission is free all day from 10:00am – 5:00pm for our Second Saturday Free Admission Day. Visit the Family Art Studio anytime today to make a drum and a monkey paper bag puppet.
Join us in the Turner Auditorium as Ms. Sue reads Al Perkins’ delightfully rhythmic “Hand, Hand, Fingers, Thumb” at 10:30am & 11:30am and at 2:00pm & 3:00pm.
Use this month’s Art Tips about drawing bears to illustrate the song, “The Bear Went Over the Mountain”; make a bear puppet and play with some toy musical instruments.
Spring Break Model Trains
The model trains will be making special runs on the following days:
March 28th & 29th, 10:00am – 11:30am
Spring Break in the Family Art Studio: Miniature Instruments
Tuesday & Wednesday, March 28th & 29th, 2:00pm – 3:00pm
Drop by the Family Art Studio to learn how to make your own miniature instruments out of popsicle sticks and rubber bands. Continue to explore the world of music with a stop by the A Fine Note exhibit.
All activities are free with your museum membership. Non-members pay regular admission fees. For more information contact Ms. Sue at sue@customshousemuseum.org or 931.648.5780.
Closings
The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center will be open regular hours in March.
About the Customs House Museum
Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.
With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!
The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.
Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.
The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org
