Thunderstorms, possibly Severe to move across Clarksville-Montgomery County tonight

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service in Nashville Tennessee reports a line of showers and thunderstorms, with some of the thunderstorms reaching strong to severe thresholds, may approach and move through the Clarksville-Montgomery County area and the Tennessee River Valley Region late tonight.

With any strong to severe thunderstorms that do occur, damaging winds will be the main concern, although large hail, brief heavy rainfall resulting in localized minor flooding, and the formation of a few tornadoes can not totally be ruled out.

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.

