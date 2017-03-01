|
APSU Softball game against Middle Tennessee postponed due to rain
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Due to heavy rains in the mid-state area today, Austin Peay State University’s scheduled road game at Middle Tennessee has been postponed.
The two teams will look to reschedule the contest, but no make-up date has currently been announced.Check back on Austin Peay’s official athletic website LetsGoPeay.com or on Twitter @AustinPeaySB for any announcement of a make-up date with MTSU.
The Govs (5-4) will return to action this weekend, as they participate in the Ole Miss Red & Blue Classic.
