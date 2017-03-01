APSU Softball game against Middle Tennessee postponed due to rain

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Due to heavy rains in the mid-state area today, Austin Peay State University’s scheduled road game at Middle Tennessee has been postponed.

The two teams will look to reschedule the contest, but no make-up date has currently been announced.

The Govs (5-4) will return to action this weekend, as they participate in the Ole Miss Red & Blue Classic.

