APSU Softball game against Middle Tennessee postponed due to rain

March 1, 2017 | Print This Post
 

APSU Sports Information

APSU Softball - Austin Peay State UniversityClarksville, TN – Due to heavy rains in the mid-state area today, Austin Peay State University’s scheduled road game at Middle Tennessee has been postponed.

The two teams will look to reschedule the contest, but no make-up date has currently been announced.

Austin Peay Softball vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders game today has been postponed due to heavy rain. (APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay Softball vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders game today has been postponed due to heavy rain. (APSU Sports Information)

Check back on Austin Peay’s official athletic website LetsGoPeay.com or on Twitter @AustinPeaySB for any announcement of a make-up date with MTSU.

The Govs (5-4) will return to action this weekend, as they participate in the Ole Miss Red & Blue Classic.


