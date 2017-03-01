|
APSU Women’s Basketball face UT Martin Skyhawks in OVC Tournament first round
Austin Peay vs. UT Martin
Thursday, March 2nd, 2017 | 1:00pm CT
Nashville, TN – On Thursday, March 2nd, 2017, the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team will play in it’s third consecutive Ohio Valley Conference Tournament appearance when it faces UT Martin at 1:000pm in opening round action at Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium.
It will be APSU’s 23rd postseason trip dating back to 1982.The fifth-seeded Governors are seeking their first tournament victory since 2012 after bowing out in the opening round in back-to-back years, most recently an 82-68 loss to Eastern Kentucky last season.
Overall, Austin Peay is 27-15 in the OVC Tournament, including a 2-0 record all-time against the Skyhawks.
Austin Peay and UT Martin haven’t met at this stage since 2003, with the Govs winning 73-58 in the semifinals.
The Governors punched their ticket to the tournament with a 74-64 victory over Southeast Missouri, Saturday, as seniors Tearra Banks and Beth Rates came up clutch for APSU – combining for 39 points (27 in the second half).
The big news coming out of Clarksville was the announcement of Banks being crowned OVC Player of the Year on Tuesday after a remarkable regular season. The Louisville native enters the tourney averaging 19.3 points and eight rebounds per game, while ranking near the top of the national rankings – sixth in field goals made (231) and 13th in field goal percentage (60.5 percent).
About the UT Martin Skyhawks
The Skyhawks clinched their spot in the field with a narrow 83-82 win over Murray State, led by Janekia Mason’s 24 points and Jessy Ward dropping 20 points on her senior night. UTM shot 61.1 percent in each of the first two periods.
UT Martin had three players take home All-OVC honors – Kendall Spray was named Freshman of the Year along with All-OVC second team and all-newcomer team honors, Ashton Feldhaus landed on both the second team and all-newcomer list and Myah Taylor was a second team selection.
Spray leads the squad in scoring at 12.7 points per contest, while Taylor is just behind her at 12.5. Feldhaus checks in at 11.4, while Emanye Robertson is the fourth Skyhawk to average double figures with 10.2 per game.
UTM head coach Kevin McMillan is 12-3 in OVC Tournament games, with the Skyhawks winning four postseason titles in his eight seasons at the helm.
Last Time Against the Skyhawks
Austin Peay and UT Martin last met one week ago, Feb. 22, with the Governors earning an 85-60 victory at the Dunn Center. In addition to holding the visitors to 32.3 percent shooting from the floor, APSU had one of its finest offensive games – knocking down a season-high 11 threes. The Govs also grabbed a season-best 50 rebounds while holding a 21-9 assist advantage.
Junior center Brianne Alexander totaled 22 points in the win, one shy of tying her career-high.
APSU Storylines
Tournament experience.
Banks nearing seventh in all-time scoring.
Gregory taking command.
Rates rising up.
She shot 7-of-10 in the contest, and will be a key playmaker for the Govs come Thursday.
Baker for three.
