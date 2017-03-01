Campbell Crossing to host an Open House for DoD Employees, Military Retirees, and DoD Contractors

Fort Campbell, KY – Campbell Crossing, the on-post housing community located on Fort Campbell, KY will be hosting an open house in the McAuliffe Park and Werner Park communities for DoD Employees, Military Retirees, and DoD Contractors.

The open house will take place Saturday, March 18th from 10:00am to 2:00pm at 311-A Neary Street and 2060-A Indiana Avenue.

Monthly rent includes basic utilities, 24-hour emergency maintenance, pet-friendly communities, trash and recycling, free use of community center amenities, resident events, and more!

“At Campbell Crossing we strive to make our residents and their families feel at home by providing quality, comfortable homes in a friendly community,” said John Bredehoeft, project director for Campbell Crossing. “We are excited to welcome additional renters into our community and would like to invite them out to an open house so they can see for themselves what all Campbell Crossing has to offer.”

Select 3 bedroom homes in the McAuliffe Park and Werner Park communities start at $1275, with utilities included. Short-term leases are available, with no applications fees. A background check is required for all non-military occupants over the age of 18.

To learn more about Campbell Crossing and to apply online, visit www.campbellcrossingllc.com. To find out which homes are available, call 888-860-6847, or visit the Campbell Crossing Leasing Center located on Fort Campbell at 850 Georgia Avenue, Fort Campbell, KY 42223.

About Campbell Crossing

Campbell Crossing LLC, the partnership between developer Lendlease and the Department of the Army, is the premier housing community for the Soldiers and families of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and home to the first zero-energy homes project ever constructed on a military installation. Lendlease took over operations of Fort Campbell’s on-post housing in 2003 as part of the Military Housing Privatization Initiative (MHPI), a program aimed at improving the quality of life for Soldiers and their families.

Since then, the Community has received numerous recognitions, including the Army’s 2012 RCI Project of the Year, National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) National Green Building Award and the National Council for Public-Private Partnerships Innovation Award. Lendlease will own, manage, renovate, develop, and sustain the more than 4,450 homes of Campbell Crossing until 2053.

www.campbellcrossingllc.com

