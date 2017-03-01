Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police look for Identity Theft Suspects

March 1, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department Detective Justin Neagos is investigating an identity theft case that netted the perpetrators almost $16,000 in merchandise from different retail stores in Clarksville Tennessee and Franklin Tennessee on January 22nd, 2017.

The two suspects, who made purchases with stolen credit cards, were described by a witness as leaving the parking lot of one of the stores in a white Cadillac Escalade with aftermarket tire rims.

If you can identify the suspects in this photo, call CPD Detective Justin Neagos at 931.648.0656 Ext 5537.

If anyone recognizes these suspect in the attached photographs or has any information related to this incident, please call Detective Justin Neagos at 931-648-0656 Ext 5537, or call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 931.645.TIPS (8477).

