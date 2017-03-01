Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police release Storm Damage Report

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Strong winds from the early Tuesday morning storm brought down trees that damaged several buildings and injured two people. The local emergency operations center was activated shortly before 6:00am and remained open until 10:00am.

Forty-two storm-related calls-for-service were logged.

Falling trees damaged two house trailers on Riley Road, trapping several people inside one of the homes.

Early morning strong winds knocked down several trees in Clarksville.

The people were quickly rescued by first responders, but one child and one adult were transported for minor injuries.

Falling trees also reportedly damaged a home on Old Russellville Pike and a garage on Dalewood Drive. There was one report of damage to a preschool on Old Russellville Pike.

Twenty-six callers reported trees or power lines down at various locations around the city. Nine streets and roadways were reported blocked or partially blocked by fallen trees or utility poles. By 10:30am, all of the reported city and county road blockages had been cleared.


