APSU Basketball coach Dave Loos announces retirement

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University will hold an 11:00am, Monday, press conference to celebrate the career of Dave Loos, who will announce his retirement after 27 years as head men’s basketball coach—including 16 as athletics director.

‘The Dean of Ohio Valley Conference basketball coaches’, Loos walks away following a storied career which included a league-record 421 victories, five OVC Coach of the Year honors and nine total OVC titles, including four OVC Tournament wins.

Under Loos’ stewardship as athletics director, Austin Peay raised 33 total OVC Championship banners.

Monday’s event will be held in the Dunn Center on Dave Loos Court—christened in Loos’ name in 2007—and is a community-wide occasion to honor Coach Loos’ incredible body of work and thank him for three decades worth of contributions to Austin Peay.

