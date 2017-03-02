APSU to hold Asanbe Diversity Symposium on March 16th, “Ain’t I a Woman!” to headline

Clarksville, TN – Slated for next month at Austin Peay State University, The Asanbe Diversity Symposium will spotlight the lives of four powerful African American women with a performance of “Ain’t I a Woman!” by nationally acclaimed performance group, The Core Ensemble.

The performance takes place on March 16th at 1:00pm in the Trahern Theatre. A panel discussion will take place at 2:30pm in the Wilbur N. Daniel African-American Cultural Center. The Asanbe Diversity Symposium is free and open to the public.

“Ain’t I a Woman!” celebrates the life and times of renowned novelist and anthropologist Zora Neale Hurston, ex-slave and fiery abolitionist Sojourner Truth, exuberant folk artist Clementine Hunter and fervent civil rights worker Fannie Lou Hamer. The musical score is drawn from the heartfelt spirituals and blues of the Deep South, the urban vitality of the Jazz Age and contemporary concert music by African Americans.

Since its inception in 1993, The Core Ensemble has toured nationally to every region of the United States and internationally to England, Russia, Australia and the British Virgin Islands. The Ensemble received the 2000 Eugene McDermott Award for Excellence in the Arts at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and has received support from the Florida Department of Cultural Affairs, New England Foundation for the Arts, Palm Beach County Cultural Council, the Aaron Copland Fund for Music and the Virgil Thomson Foundation.

The Asanbe Diversity symposium, sponsored and organized by the APSU Department of Languages and Literature, was established 22 years ago in memory of Dr. Joseph Asanbe, who was the first professor of African and African-American literature at APSU.

The event is co-sponsored by the APSU Office of Academic Affairs, APSU Diversity Committee, African-American Studies Program, Department of History & Philosophy, Department of Psychology, Glover’s Lock Service, International Studies Program, Latin American Studies Program, The Honors Program, Women’s and Gender Studies Program and the Wilbur N. Daniel African-American Cultural Center.

For more information, contact the APSU Department of Languages and Literature at 931.221.7891.

