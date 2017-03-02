Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball loses to UT Martin in OVC Tournament

APSU Sports Information

Nashville, TN – The 2016-17 season came to an end for Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team after a 59-43 loss to UT Martin, Thursday, in the Municipal Auditorium.

The Governors finish the season with a 14-16 record – the most wins since 2010-11.

Austin Peay opened the game on an 8-2 run, and went on to outscore the Skyhawks 12-8 in the first period. With Banks in foul trouble throughout the majority of the first half, junior center Brianne Alexander stepped off the bench, scoring eight of her 10 points in the first 20 minutes.

UT Martin managed to trim the gap late in the second period, with the Govs taking a 23-22 lead into the halftime break.

However, the Skyhawks turned the corner in the third period, extending their lead to as much as nine points, and capped the game off with a 19-point fourth quarter.

Game Notes

Austin Peay held a one minute advantage in lead time.

Three Govs reached 10 points to lead the team – Alexander, Banks and junior guard Bri Williams.

The OVC Player of the Year, Banks finishes her career with 1,432 career points. She shot 4-of-12 from the floor on Thursday, while grabbing six rebounds.

In her tourney debut, Williams played all 40 minutes en route to scoring 10 points.

Senior guard Jacey Scott led the team in rebounding with seven, while also totaling five points in her final collegiate game.

