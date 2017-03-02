City of Clarksville Non-Profit Funding Applications due April 3rd, 2017

Qualifying charitable or civic organizations may apply

Clarksville, TN – Qualified non-profit charitable or civic organizations serving Clarksville have an opportunity to seek the City’s financial support on a limited basis.

The City is authorized under state statute (TCA 6-54-111) to appropriate money for non-profit organizations. The law also outlines which non-profit charitable or civic organizations are eligible.

The City seeks applications to fund a variety of projects or programs that promote the general welfare of the residents within the city limits, with an emphasis on projects or programs that provide services unduplicated by other agencies in the area.

National or state agencies are eligible to apply if they meet the requirements, but the project or program submitted must specifically serve the Clarksville community. To be eligible, agencies must provide year-round services.

Agencies employing City employees or elected officials, or having City employees or elected officials serving as board members or in other unpaid management roles are prohibited from receiving City funding, according to the City’s Code of Ethics policy.

For the guidelines and application, visit www.cityofclarksville.com/nonprofit, or contact Debbie Smith, Grants Analyst, at Debbie.Smith@cityofclarksville.com or by calling 931.648.6113.

