Clarksville Montgomery County School System to begin Voluntary Pre K programs registration in April
Montgomery County, TN – Registration for the Clarksville Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten programs begins in April.
You may register your child at any registration site regardless of school zone.
Registration Dates and Times
April 4th – 4:30pm-6:30pm
April 6th – 4:00pm-6:00pm
April 11th – 4:30pm-6:30pm
April 13th – 4:00pm-6:00pm
April 17th – 4:30pm-6:30pm
Registration Requirements:
Priority for Pre K program placement is based on household income. All adults in the household are required to report their income.
Examples include:
Please bring copies of the documents listed above to complete your registration file. You may print the Pre K application and questionnaire to complete prior to registration or the documents will be provided for you to complete at the registration site.
Parents may apply for Pre K regardless of where your child is zoned. The schools with Pre K programs are listed below. Transportation will be provided for students living in Pre K school zones. Transportation for students not living in the school zone will be reviewed and provided, if feasible.
Schools with Pre K Programs:
Here are the links to the application form in English and Spanish, and the questionnaire:
http://www.cmcss.net/iso/masterdocs/Pre-K%20Application.pdf (English)
