Clarksville Montgomery County School System to begin Voluntary Pre K programs registration in April

Montgomery County, TN – Registration for the Clarksville Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten programs begins in April.

You may register your child at any registration site regardless of school zone.

Registration Dates and Times

April 4th – 4:30pm-6:30pm

Byrns Darden Elementary School

April 6th – 4:00pm-6:00pm

Minglewood Elementary School

April 11th – 4:30pm-6:30pm

Central Services Board Room, 621 Gracey Avenue, Clarksville, TN 37040

April 13th – 4:00pm-6:00pm

Northeast Elementary School

April 17th – 4:30pm-6:30pm

Central Services Board Room, 621 Gracey Avenue, Clarksville, TN 37040

Registration Requirements:

Birth Certificate – Students must turn 4 on or before August 15th, 2017 Tennessee Immunization Form and current physical Proof of Residence (2) such as electric, water bill, Mortgage Statement or Deed, Lease/Rental Contract. If a parent/guardian lives with someone else, he or she must bring a notarized letter from the person residing at your present address and one of the above documents. Verification of Income (2 forms)

Priority for Pre K program placement is based on household income. All adults in the household are required to report their income.

Examples include:

Income Tax 1040

W2

Social Security

Veteran’s Benefits

Disability

Unemployment Comp

Pay Stub (weekly, bi-weekly, monthly)

Family First

Food Stamps

Military LES

Please bring copies of the documents listed above to complete your registration file. You may print the Pre K application and questionnaire to complete prior to registration or the documents will be provided for you to complete at the registration site.

Parents may apply for Pre K regardless of where your child is zoned. The schools with Pre K programs are listed below. Transportation will be provided for students living in Pre K school zones. Transportation for students not living in the school zone will be reviewed and provided, if feasible.

Schools with Pre K Programs:

Barkers Mill Elementary School (housed at West Creek)

Barksdale Elementary School

Byrns Darden Elementary School

Hazelwood Elementary School (housed at Northeast)

Kenwood Elementary School

Liberty Elementary School

Minglewood Elementary School

Montgomery Central Elementary School

Moore Magnet Elementary School

Norman Smith Elementary School

Northeast Elementary School

Ringgold Elementary School

Rossview Elementary School (housed at St. Bethlehem)

St. Bethlehem Elementary School

West Creek Elementary School

Here are the links to the application form in English and Spanish, and the questionnaire:

http://www.cmcss.net/iso/masterdocs/Pre-K%20Application.pdf (English)

http://www.cmcss.net/…/masterd…/Pre-k%20Application%20Sp.pdf (Spanish)



