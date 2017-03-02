Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Montgomery County School System to begin Voluntary Pre K programs registration in April

Clarksville-Montgomery County School System - CMCSSMontgomery County, TN – Registration for the Clarksville Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten programs begins in April.

You may register your child at any registration site regardless of school zone.

CMCSS Voluntary Pre K programs registration to take place April 4th - 17th.

Registration Dates and Times

April 4th – 4:30pm-6:30pm
Byrns Darden Elementary School

April 6th – 4:00pm-6:00pm
Minglewood Elementary School

April 11th – 4:30pm-6:30pm
Central Services Board Room, 621 Gracey Avenue, Clarksville, TN 37040

April 13th – 4:00pm-6:00pm
Northeast Elementary School

April 17th – 4:30pm-6:30pm
Central Services Board Room, 621 Gracey Avenue, Clarksville, TN 37040

Registration Requirements:

  1. Birth Certificate – Students must turn 4 on or before August 15th, 2017
  2. Tennessee Immunization Form and current physical
  3. Proof of Residence (2) such as electric, water bill, Mortgage Statement or Deed, Lease/Rental Contract. If a parent/guardian lives with someone else, he or she must bring a notarized letter from the person residing at your present address and one of the above documents.
  4. Verification of Income (2 forms)

Priority for Pre K program placement is based on household income. All adults in the household are required to report their income.

Examples include:

  • Income Tax 1040
  • W2
  • Social Security
  • Veteran’s Benefits
  • Disability
  • Unemployment Comp
  • Pay Stub (weekly, bi-weekly, monthly)
  • Family First
  • Food Stamps
  • Military LES

Please bring copies of the documents listed above to complete your registration file. You may print the Pre K application and questionnaire to complete prior to registration or the documents will be provided for you to complete at the registration site.

Parents may apply for Pre K regardless of where your child is zoned. The schools with Pre K programs are listed below. Transportation will be provided for students living in Pre K school zones. Transportation for students not living in the school zone will be reviewed and provided, if feasible.

Schools with Pre K Programs:

  • Barkers Mill Elementary School (housed at West Creek)
  • Barksdale Elementary School
  • Byrns Darden Elementary School
  • Hazelwood Elementary School (housed at Northeast)
  • Kenwood Elementary School
  • Liberty Elementary School
  • Minglewood Elementary School
  • Montgomery Central Elementary School
  • Moore Magnet Elementary School
  • Norman Smith Elementary School
  • Northeast Elementary School
  • Ringgold Elementary School
  • Rossview Elementary School (housed at St. Bethlehem)
  • St. Bethlehem Elementary School
  • West Creek Elementary School

Here are the links to the application form in English and Spanish, and the questionnaire:

http://www.cmcss.net/iso/masterdocs/Pre-K%20Application.pdf (English)
http://www.cmcss.net/…/masterd…/Pre-k%20Application%20Sp.pdf (Spanish)


