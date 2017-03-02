Clarksville Street Department to offer free pickup of yard debris beginning March 13th

Material must be placed in paper bags or boxes

Clarksville, TN – Once again as spring approaches, the Clarksville Street Department will offer free pickup of yard debris, leaves and limbs.

The spring service period will begin Monday, March 13th and continue through April 10th. Yard debris, such as leaves and clippings, must be placed in biodegradable paper bags or cardboard boxes and placed near the street.

To have yard debris picked up, contact the Clarksville Street Department at 931.472.3353. Leave a message stating your address, how many biodegradable bags you have or if you have limbs. The debris must be on the City of Clarksville’s right of way and not in the street. You may also email the same information to debris@cityofclarksville.com

“This is a wonderful service that the City of Clarksville Street Department has been providing for years,” Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan said. “All our yards can do with a bit of spring cleaning, so I urge our citizens to closely follow the rules, make the call for debris removal and keep our City looking sharp.”

