Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Clarksville Street Department to offer free pickup of yard debris beginning March 13th

March 2, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Material must be placed in paper bags or boxes

City of Clarksville - Clarksville, TNClarksville, TN – Once again as spring approaches, the Clarksville Street Department will offer free pickup of yard debris, leaves and limbs.

The spring service period will begin Monday, March 13th and continue through April 10th. Yard debris, such as leaves and clippings, must be placed in biodegradable paper bags or cardboard boxes and placed near the street.

Clarksville Street Department will be offering free pickup of yard debris starting Monday, March 13th through April 10th, 2017.

Clarksville Street Department will be offering free pickup of yard debris starting Monday, March 13th through April 10th, 2017.

Tree limbs must be 6 feet or less in length. The Street Department will not pick up limbs where a commercial company has pruned trees.

To have yard debris picked up, contact the Clarksville Street Department at 931.472.3353. Leave a message stating your address, how many biodegradable bags you have or if you have limbs. The debris must be on the City of Clarksville’s right of way and not in the street. You may also email the same information to debris@cityofclarksville.com

“This is a wonderful service that the City of Clarksville Street Department has been providing for years,” Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan said. “All our yards can do with a bit of spring cleaning, so I urge our citizens to closely follow the rules, make the call for debris removal and keep our City looking sharp.”


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      March 2017
      S M T W T F S
      « Feb    
       1234
      567891011
      12131415161718
      19202122232425
      262728293031  