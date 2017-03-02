Montgomery County Animal Care and Control releases February 2017 Statistics

Montgomery County, TN – In an effort to make the public aware of the animal problem in Montgomery County, Montgomery County Animal Care and Control has released the statistics on the intake, adoption and euthanasia.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control took in a total of 306 animals (87 cats and 219 dogs).

On the out take side, 265 animals were processed out of the facility: 105 animals were adopted to new homes (37 cats and 68 dogs); 102 animals were transferred to rescue organizations (31 cats and 71 dogs); and 58 animals were happily reclaimed by their owners (5 cats and 53 dogs).

Sadly, 37 animals were euthanized (15 cats and 23 dogs).

Thank you to all those who adopted, fostered and rescued! Look at all the lives you have saved!

About Montgomery County Animal Control

The mission of Montgomery County Animal Care and Control is to promote and enforce the humane treatment of our animal population as well as a dedication to rabies eradication, reducing animal euthanasia and controlling the pet population through a cooperative effort with the community.

You can contact Montgomery County Animal Care and Control by phone at 931.648.5750. They are located at 616 North Spring Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

You can visit their website at www.mcgtn.org/animal-control

