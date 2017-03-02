Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

New City of Clarksville regulation limits parking near intersections

March 2, 2017 | Print This Post
 

New Rule Prohibits Parking within 25 feet of Crossing Streets in Clarksville

City of Clarksville - Clarksville, TNClarksville, TN – Clarksville’s Parking Commission has approved a new  regulation that prohibits on-street parking within 25 feet of an intersection.

The regulation, which amends the City parking code, is designed to enhance safety and visibility near intersections, especially in subdivisions and on neighborhood streets.

A red car recently parked near Austin Peay State University appears to be in violation of a new City regulation prohibiting parking within 25 feet of an intersection.

A red car recently parked near Austin Peay State University appears to be in violation of a new City regulation prohibiting parking within 25 feet of an intersection.

David Smith, the City’s Parking Manager, said the regulation will help Clarksville Police control parking that can occur in neighborhoods, usually on evenings and weekends when vehicles can jam streets near intersections.

Vehicles parked too close to crossing streets reduces visibility of oncoming traffic and can cause crashes and put pedestrians and bicyclists at higher risk.

Violation of the regulation, which is now in effect, is subject to a ticket and fine of up to $30.00 on a first offense.

Here is the exact wording of new regulation, approved February 21st:

Item VII-1. Parking Near Intersections

Add the following new language to the end of Appendix A, “Parking Regulations,” Article I, Section II:

Parking within an intersection or within twenty-five (25) feet thereof, as measured from the cross street edge of travel lane.  This provision shall not apply to vehicles parked in marked parking spaces located within twenty-five (25) feet of an intersection.

This truck, already tagged by CPD as inoperable, also appears to be in violation of a new City regulation prohibiting parking within 25 feet of an intersection.

This truck, already tagged by CPD as inoperable, also appears to be in violation of a new City regulation prohibiting parking within 25 feet of an intersection.

 


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      March 2017
      S M T W T F S
      « Feb    
       1234
      567891011
      12131415161718
      19202122232425
      262728293031  