New City of Clarksville regulation limits parking near intersections
New Rule Prohibits Parking within 25 feet of Crossing Streets in Clarksville
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville’s Parking Commission has approved a new regulation that prohibits on-street parking within 25 feet of an intersection.
The regulation, which amends the City parking code, is designed to enhance safety and visibility near intersections, especially in subdivisions and on neighborhood streets.David Smith, the City’s Parking Manager, said the regulation will help Clarksville Police control parking that can occur in neighborhoods, usually on evenings and weekends when vehicles can jam streets near intersections.
Vehicles parked too close to crossing streets reduces visibility of oncoming traffic and can cause crashes and put pedestrians and bicyclists at higher risk.
Violation of the regulation, which is now in effect, is subject to a ticket and fine of up to $30.00 on a first offense.
Here is the exact wording of new regulation, approved February 21st:
Item VII-1. Parking Near Intersections
Add the following new language to the end of Appendix A, “Parking Regulations,” Article I, Section II:
Parking within an intersection or within twenty-five (25) feet thereof, as measured from the cross street edge of travel lane. This provision shall not apply to vehicles parked in marked parking spaces located within twenty-five (25) feet of an intersection.
