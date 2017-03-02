Ole Miss Red & Blue Classic next for APSU Softball

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s softball team will face some of its toughest competition of the year this weekend, as they travel to Oxford, MS, to participate in the Ole Miss Red & Blue Classic.

The Govs (5-4) will open play 10:00am, Friday, versus Nicholls State (12-6), followed by a non-conference matchup versus Ohio Valley Conference member UT Martin (12-2) at 3:00pm.

APSU will wrap-up play on Sunday, 10:00am, with a rematch versus Nicholls State, before closing-out play with a 12:30pm game versus Mississippi Valley (2-11).

Austin Peay comes into the classic having gone 2-3 last weekend at the Hilltopper Spring Fling Tournament, where they picked up wins over Wright State and tournament host Western Kentucky.

Third baseman Danielle Liermann led the Governors offensive charge in the tournament, batting .438 over the five games, picking up a double and a home run among her seven hits, while driving in six.

In the circle, Kelsey Gross appeared in all five games — picking up both APSU victories – including fanned a career-high eight batters in the WKU win.

Overall, catcher Carly Mattson lead the Govs offense through nine games, with a .458 batting average – which includes three doubles and three home runs. She has also driven in eight and walked six times.

Liermann’s WKU weekend has raised her season batting average to .357, with two doubles and two home runs, while tying Kacy Acree for the team lead in RBIs with 11.

Designated player Allie Blackwood has also made a triumphant return to the Governors lineup in 2017, after missing most of 2016 with a shoulder injury, having appeared in eight of the nine games played by the Govs this season and batting .294, including three doubles and a home run – the first round-tripper of her college career.

In the circle, Gross leads the team with a 3-2 record, including 17 strikeouts in 28.2 innings of work, while Autumn Hanners (2-2) has the other two APSU victories, with 11 strikeouts in 24.1 innings pitched.

