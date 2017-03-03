Clarksville Gas and Water Department launches “Pay by Text”

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department has launched “Pay by Text” as a convenient payment option for customers to pay their utility bill anytime, anywhere on any cell phone.

Pay by Text is a cost-free service that delivers registered customers a brief monthly text alert with the bill amount and due date.

If no payment method is stored, the customer can click on the invoice web link to access a secure online billing portal to process payment.

A confirmation payment receipt text message will follow.

Here are the simple steps to register for Pay by Text:

Log In to your Gas and Water WebConnect account, clarksvillegw.com, and select, “Make Payment.”

Click on the “Home” button or “My Account” at the top right of the screen.

Select “Pay by Text” and simply follow the instructions.

Be sure to wait for the Registration Text Message on your cell phone to verify and complete.

Once registration is verified, monthly bill text alerts will automatically be delivered from “74121” and begin with the next bill. Standard data fees and text messaging rates may apply based on individual mobile phone plans.

“We are excited to add Pay by Text to our lineup of payment options,” Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan said. “We’re always looking for ways to use technology to make interacting with the City more convenient, and we’re especially happy that this service is available at no charge to customers.”

“Pay by Text” is powered by InvoiceCloud, Gas and Water’s secure online payment portal, and can be accessed online at www.clarksvillegw.com. Please look for the InvoiceCloud web address, https://invoicecloud.com, in the web browser to ensure you are on the secure bill payment site.

Legitimate third-party online bill payment services are available and some may design their home page to appear similar to the Gas and Water payment page, but customers should be aware that a fee may be charged and the payment does not post in real time. In fact, payments made though bill-payment services may take a few days to post to an account and possibly cause past due status, late fees or even service deactivation.

Learn more about online bill payment and Pay by Text on the Clarksville Gas and Water website, www.clarksvillegw.com, or call the Customer Service Center 931.645.7400 during business hours, 8:00am to 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, except for holidays.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

