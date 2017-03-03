|
Clarksville Police Department reports PayPal and Green Dot Card Scams Claim More Victims
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Departments says criminals impersonating law enforcement officers over the telephone continue to convince local citizens to surrender up to thousands of dollars through prepaid cards.
The criminals threaten victims with fake claims that they missed court or jury duty, in spite of several recent news releases and other efforts by legitimate law enforcement to educate the public and forewarn people of these scams.
Recent activities include
February 21st, 2017
February 24th, 2017
March 2nd, 2017
County residents outside the Clarksville City limits are also falling victim to this scam. A male suspect or suspects, claiming to be ‘Sergeant Lance Stephenson,’ ‘John Smith,’ or ‘Deputy Goodall,’ will tell victims by telephone that they have warrants or that they missed court, and they must pay money. The victims are encouraged to purchase Green Dot prepaid cards, and to call back with the card numbers.
Citizens who receive similar suspicious telephone calls are asked to contact local law enforcement authorities before sending money or providing prepaid card numbers to anyone.
Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Clarksville Police Department at 931.648.0656, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 931.648.0611, or the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 931.645.TIPS (8477). You can also go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.p3tips.com/591
