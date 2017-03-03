Clarksville Police Department reports PayPal and Green Dot Card Scams Claim More Victims

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Departments says criminals impersonating law enforcement officers over the telephone continue to convince local citizens to surrender up to thousands of dollars through prepaid cards.

The criminals threaten victims with fake claims that they missed court or jury duty, in spite of several recent news releases and other efforts by legitimate law enforcement to educate the public and forewarn people of these scams.

Recent activities include

February 21st, 2017

A suspect claiming to be ‘Officer Martinez’ from the Clarksville Police Department told a 57-year-old Clarksville resident by telephone that he had warrants on file and needed to pay money. No money was lost in this scam. The Clarksville Police Department does not take money for arrest warrants.

February 24th, 2017

A Dover Crossing Rite Aid Pharmacy employee convinced a 76-year-old Clarksville woman to call police instead of purchasing six $100.00 PayPal cards to pay for allegedly missing jury duty. In this scam, the caller told the victim he was with the Sheriff’s Office. The victim had already purchased $400.00 worth of cards from another store and furnished the numbers to the suspect by telephone. The Sheriff’s Office will not ask citizens to pay money over the telephone.

March 2nd, 2017

A 59-year-old Clarksville man was warned by a Rite Aid employee that he was being scammed when he attempted to purchase six $100.00 PayPal cards to pay a fine for missing jury duty in Nashville, Tennessee. Unfortunately, the man had already purchased almost $3000 in PayPal cards and furnished the card numbers to the suspect. The suspect in this flim-flam identified himself over the telephone as a member of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

County residents outside the Clarksville City limits are also falling victim to this scam. A male suspect or suspects, claiming to be ‘Sergeant Lance Stephenson,’ ‘John Smith,’ or ‘Deputy Goodall,’ will tell victims by telephone that they have warrants or that they missed court, and they must pay money. The victims are encouraged to purchase Green Dot prepaid cards, and to call back with the card numbers.

Citizens who receive similar suspicious telephone calls are asked to contact local law enforcement authorities before sending money or providing prepaid card numbers to anyone.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Clarksville Police Department at 931.648.0656, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 931.648.0611, or the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 931.645.TIPS (8477). You can also go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.p3tips.com/591

