Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies visit County Classrooms for Read Across America

March 3, 2017
 

Montgomery County Sheriff's OfficeClarksville, TN – For Read Across America Week deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office visited classrooms across the county to read their favorite books to preschool and elementary school children.

Deputies visited to Woodlawn Elementary School, Montgomery Central Elementary School, Ringgold Elementary School, Minglewood Elementary School, Barksdale Elementary School, and Oakland Elementary School and Giving Tree Daycare.

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, for Read Across America Week, read books at classrooms across the county.

Storytellers included Montgomery County Sheriff Fuson, Captain Reynolds, Lieutenant’s Nugent and Stone, Sergeant’s Wojnarek and Heise, Corporal Corder, Deputies Harp, Adair, Paddock, and Binkley, and Reserve Deputies Lynch and Winters.

National Education Association’s Read Across America Week is a nationwide reading celebration that takes place annually during the week of Dr. Seuss’s birthday, which falls on March 2nd.

Across the country, thousands of schools, libraries, and community centers participate by bringing together kids, books, and volunteer storytellers.

