#23 Ole Miss shutsout APSU Softball Saturday, 6-0
APSU Sports Information
Oxford, MS – Saturday afternoon at the Ole Miss Softball Complex, Austin Peay State University’s softball team got a big day at the plate from Danielle Liermann but its wasn’t enough, as the Governors were shutout by the #23 national-ranked Ole Miss Rebels, 6-0, in Day two of the Red & Blue Classic.
The shutout was the first suffered by the Govs this season.Liermann’s first hit of the day would be part of an early scoring chance by the Govs (6-6), as they loaded the bases in the top of the first inning – with one out – but couldn’t push anything across.
The Rebels (15-2) would score all the runs that they would need in the bottom of the second inning pushing two runs across, while adding a single run in the third and their final three runs in the fourth.
Along with her first-inning hit, Liermann would pick up singles in the third and sixth innings – the only hits recorded by the Govs – with Erica Inagaki and Cassidy Hale reaching base in the first on walks; Emily Moore being hit by a pitch in the second and a walk to Christiana Gable in the fourth inning being the only other base runners for APSU.
Catcher Carly Mattson, with her 0-for-3 day versus the Rebels saw her string of 16 straight games of reaching base – dating back to last year – come to an end.
Although she took the loss, Gable (0-1) pitched her first complete-game of her career, giving up six runs – five earned – on seven hits, while walking two and striking out two against a team that came into the contest batting .367 on the season and averaging almost nine runs a game.
Austin Peay concludes play at the Red & Blue Classic on Sunday, opening with a 10:00am contest versus Nicholls State – who the Govs defeated, 4-3, on Day One of the Classic, Friday, followed by a 12:30pm game versus Mississippi Valley.
