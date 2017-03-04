Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


#23 Ole Miss shutsout APSU Softball Saturday, 6-0

APSU Sports Information

APSU Softball - Austin Peay State UniversityOxford, MS – Saturday afternoon at the Ole Miss Softball Complex, Austin Peay State University’s softball team got a big day at the plate from Danielle Liermann but its wasn’t enough, as the Governors were shutout by the #23 national-ranked Ole Miss Rebels, 6-0, in Day two of the Red & Blue Classic.

The shutout was the first suffered by the Govs this season.

Austin Peay Softball sophomore Danielle Liermann has three hits in loss to Ole Miss Rebels Saturday at Red & Blue Classic. (APSU Sports Information)

Liermann’s first hit of the day would be part of an early scoring chance by the Govs (6-6), as they loaded the bases in the top of the first inning – with one out – but couldn’t push anything across.

The Rebels (15-2) would score all the runs that they would need in the bottom of the second inning pushing two runs across, while adding a single run in the third and their final three runs in the fourth.

Along with her first-inning hit, Liermann would pick up singles in the third and sixth innings – the only hits recorded by the Govs – with Erica Inagaki and Cassidy Hale reaching base in the first on walks; Emily Moore being hit by a pitch in the second and a walk to Christiana Gable in the fourth inning being the only other base runners for APSU.

Catcher Carly Mattson, with her 0-for-3 day versus the Rebels saw her string of 16 straight games of reaching base – dating back to last year – come to an end.

Although she took the loss, Gable (0-1) pitched her first complete-game of her career, giving up six runs – five earned – on seven hits, while walking two and striking out two against a team that came into the contest batting .367 on the season and averaging almost nine runs a game.

Austin Peay concludes play at the Red & Blue Classic on Sunday, opening with a 10:00am contest versus Nicholls State – who the Govs defeated, 4-3, on Day One of the Classic, Friday, followed by a 12:30pm game versus Mississippi Valley.


