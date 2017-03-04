23 Ole Miss shutsout APSU Softball Saturday, 6-0

APSU Sports Information

Oxford, MS – Saturday afternoon at the Ole Miss Softball Complex, Austin Peay State University’s softball team got a big day at the plate from Danielle Liermann but its wasn’t enough, as the Governors were shutout by the #23 national-ranked Ole Miss Rebels, 6-0, in Day two of the Red & Blue Classic.

The shutout was the first suffered by the Govs this season.

The Rebels (15-2) would score all the runs that they would need in the bottom of the second inning pushing two runs across, while adding a single run in the third and their final three runs in the fourth.

Along with her first-inning hit, Liermann would pick up singles in the third and sixth innings – the only hits recorded by the Govs – with Erica Inagaki and Cassidy Hale reaching base in the first on walks; Emily Moore being hit by a pitch in the second and a walk to Christiana Gable in the fourth inning being the only other base runners for APSU.

Catcher Carly Mattson, with her 0-for-3 day versus the Rebels saw her string of 16 straight games of reaching base – dating back to last year – come to an end.

Although she took the loss, Gable (0-1) pitched her first complete-game of her career, giving up six runs – five earned – on seven hits, while walking two and striking out two against a team that came into the contest batting .367 on the season and averaging almost nine runs a game.

Austin Peay concludes play at the Red & Blue Classic on Sunday, opening with a 10:00am contest versus Nicholls State – who the Govs defeated, 4-3, on Day One of the Classic, Friday, followed by a 12:30pm game versus Mississippi Valley.

