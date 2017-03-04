Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU Beach Volleyball loses to New Orleans, Saturday

APSU Sports Information

APSU Women's Volleyball - Austin Peay State UniversityClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team opened its inaugural season with a 5-0 loss to New Orleans Saturday afternoon in the UAB Blazer Beach Duals.

Austin Peay Beach Volleyball kicked off season against New Orleans at UAB Blazer Beach Duals, Saturday. (APSU Sports Information)

Court 1

Cara Sander/Victoria Corcoran (UNO) def. Ginny Gerig/Jenna Panning (AP) – 21-14, 21-15

Court 2

Rachel Kuhn/Veronica Corcoran (UNO) def. Christina White/Kristen Stucker (AP) – 21-8, 21-13

Court 3

Blessing Dunn/Lauren Levy (UNO) def. MiMi Arrington/Kaitlyn Teeter (AP) – 23-21, 21-10

Court 4

Samantha Uline/Karli Baker (UNO) def.  Ashley Slay/Alexandria Thornton (AP) – 21-18, 21-18

Court 5

Briana Vega/Rhyan Rand (UNO) def. Allie O’Reilly/Kaylee Taff (AP) – 21-15, 16-21, 15-10

Exhibition

Kalah Jones/Haley Jared (UAB) def. April Adams/Logan Carger (AP) – 21-10, 21-16

The Govs will close out the duals with No. 15 Tulane and host UAB Sunday.


