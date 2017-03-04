|
APSU Beach Volleyball loses to New Orleans, Saturday
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team opened its inaugural season with a 5-0 loss to New Orleans Saturday afternoon in the UAB Blazer Beach Duals.
Court 1
Cara Sander/Victoria Corcoran (UNO) def. Ginny Gerig/Jenna Panning (AP) – 21-14, 21-15
Court 2
Rachel Kuhn/Veronica Corcoran (UNO) def. Christina White/Kristen Stucker (AP) – 21-8, 21-13
Court 3
Blessing Dunn/Lauren Levy (UNO) def. MiMi Arrington/Kaitlyn Teeter (AP) – 23-21, 21-10
Court 4
Samantha Uline/Karli Baker (UNO) def. Ashley Slay/Alexandria Thornton (AP) – 21-18, 21-18
Court 5
Briana Vega/Rhyan Rand (UNO) def. Allie O’Reilly/Kaylee Taff (AP) – 21-15, 16-21, 15-10
Exhibition
Kalah Jones/Haley Jared (UAB) def. April Adams/Logan Carger (AP) – 21-10, 21-16
The Govs will close out the duals with No. 15 Tulane and host UAB Sunday.
