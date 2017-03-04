|
APSU names Tearra Banks Athlete of the Week
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team senior center Tearra Banks has been named the Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week.
Banks led Austin Peay to a pair of victories to clinch an Ohio Valley Conference Tournament berth, averaging 14.5 points and 10.5 rebounds against UT Martin and Southeast Missouri—she hit 59.1 percent (13-for-22) from the floor and tallied two blocks during the week, placing her among the top-10 in APSU history. She capped the regular season with a 21-point, 13-rebound effort at Southeast Missouri.
Earlier in the week, Banks was named 2016-17 Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year—the third player in school history to earn the league’s top individual honor.
The Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week is selected by the APSU Sports Information staff each Wednesday during the academic year.
Copies in a Flash, of Clarksville, sponsors the award.
Other notable performances by Austin Peay athletes included
