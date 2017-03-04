APSU names Tearra Banks Athlete of the Week

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team senior center Tearra Banks has been named the Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week.

Banks led Austin Peay to a pair of victories to clinch an Ohio Valley Conference Tournament berth, averaging 14.5 points and 10.5 rebounds against UT Martin and Southeast Missouri—she hit 59.1 percent (13-for-22) from the floor and tallied two blocks during the week, placing her among the top-10 in APSU history. She capped the regular season with a 21-point, 13-rebound effort at Southeast Missouri.

Earlier in the week, Banks was named 2016-17 Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year—the third player in school history to earn the league’s top individual honor.

The Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week is selected by the APSU Sports Information staff each Wednesday during the academic year.

Copies in a Flash, of Clarksville, sponsors the award.

Other notable performances by Austin Peay athletes included

Sophomore Savannah Amato , of the track and field team, won gold at the 2017 OVC Indoor Championships with a season-best 3.89m (12-9.0) mark—her second career gold medal.

, of the baseball team, collected a team-high seven hits during the Govs trip to North Carolina State, including a 3-for-4 outing in Sunday's win against the sixth-ranked Wolfpack. He also collected three hits and drove in three runs in Tuesday's 21-8 thumping of Middle Tennessee.

, of the softball team, hit .438 (7-for-16) at the Holiday Inn Hilltopper Spring Fling, hitting her season's second home run against Indiana State and capping the weekend with a 4-for-4, three-RBI performance in a win against host Western Kentucky.

Senior guard John Murry, of the men's basketball team, concluded his Austin Peay career with a career-high 33 points in Saturday's season finale at Southeast Missouri. He averaged 25.5 points in his final week as a Gov, hitting 55.2 percent (16-for-29) from the floor and 50.0 percent (8-for-16) from beyond the arc.

