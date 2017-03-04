Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis loses to Western Kentucky, 5-2

March 4, 2017
 

APSU Sports Information

APSU Women's Tennis - Austin Peay State UniversityClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team dropped a 5-2 match to Western Kentucky Saturday afternoon in the APSU Indoor Tennis Center.

The Govs dropped the doubles point after starting down a match. APSU only had five players available due to injury.

Austin Peay Women's Tennis loses at home to Western Kentucky Friday, 5-2. (APSU Sports Information)

WKU went on to take both the No. 1 match and No. 2 match, 6-3, in both matches.

After forfeiting the No. 6 match and falling down 2-0, Helena Kuppig won her No. 3 singles match by defeating Cindy Oest, 6-1, 6-2, to cut the WKU lead down to 2-1.

However, the Hilltoppers followed with a win at No. 4, before Claudia Yanes Garcia cut the gap back down to one point with her win, 6-1, 7-6 (3), at No. 2 singles.  WKU reeled off wins at No. 1 and No. 5 to secure the match.

The Govs return to action Saturday morning at 10:00am back in the APSU Indoor Tennis Center when Dayton comes to Clarksville Tennessee.

Box Score

WKU 5, Austin Peay 2
March 3rd, 2017 at Clarksville, TN
(APSU Indoor Tennis Courts)

Singles competition

1. Elpida Malamou (WKU) def. Lidia Yanes Garcia (APSU) 5-7, 6-4, 6-0
2. Claudia Yanes Garcia (APSU) def. A. Christopoulou (WKU) 6-1, 7-6 (7-3)
3. Helena Kuppig (APSU) def. Cindy Oest (WKU) 6-1, 6-2
4. Monica Malinen (WKU) def. Ana Albertson (APSU) 6-2, 6-2
5. Violetta Shatalova (WKU) def. Brittney Covington (APSU) 6-4, 6-1
6. Lisa Friess (WKU) def. No player (APSU), by default

Doubles competition

1. Lisa Friess/A. Christopoulou (WKU) def. Lidia Yanes Garcia/Claudia Yanes Garcia (APSU) 6-3
2. Natalia De Ugarte/Cindy Oest (WKU) def. Helena Kuppig/Ana Albertson (APSU) 6-3
3. Monica Malinen/Elpida Malamou (WKU) def. No player/No player (APSU), by default

Match Notes: WKU 6-2 Austin Peay 2-3
Order of finish: Doubles (3,1,2); Singles (6,3,4,2,1,5)


