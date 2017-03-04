|
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis loses to Western Kentucky, 5-2
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team dropped a 5-2 match to Western Kentucky Saturday afternoon in the APSU Indoor Tennis Center.
The Govs dropped the doubles point after starting down a match. APSU only had five players available due to injury.WKU went on to take both the No. 1 match and No. 2 match, 6-3, in both matches.
After forfeiting the No. 6 match and falling down 2-0, Helena Kuppig won her No. 3 singles match by defeating Cindy Oest, 6-1, 6-2, to cut the WKU lead down to 2-1.
However, the Hilltoppers followed with a win at No. 4, before Claudia Yanes Garcia cut the gap back down to one point with her win, 6-1, 7-6 (3), at No. 2 singles. WKU reeled off wins at No. 1 and No. 5 to secure the match.
The Govs return to action Saturday morning at 10:00am back in the APSU Indoor Tennis Center when Dayton comes to Clarksville Tennessee.
Box Score
WKU 5, Austin Peay 2
Singles competition
1. Elpida Malamou (WKU) def. Lidia Yanes Garcia (APSU) 5-7, 6-4, 6-0
Doubles competition
1. Lisa Friess/A. Christopoulou (WKU) def. Lidia Yanes Garcia/Claudia Yanes Garcia (APSU) 6-3
Match Notes: WKU 6-2 Austin Peay 2-3
