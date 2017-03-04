|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Mercer falls to APSU Baseball Saturday at Raymond C. Hand Park, 14-4
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s baseball team designated hitter Cayce Bredlau hit a home run and had three RBI to pace Governors to a 14-4 victory against Mercer, Saturday afternoon, at Raymond C. Hand Park.
After a disappointing outing in Friday’s series opener, Austin Peay’s (6-4) offense wasted no time getting started in Saturday’s contest.Designated hitter Cayce Bredlau got APSU on the board first with his leadoff home run in the bottom of the first.
The Govs used an error later in the first to add to their lead, first baseman Dre Gleason tacking on a sacrifice fly for the early 2-0 lead.
Mercer (8-3) fought back in the second with catcher Charlie Madden and right fielder Trey Truitt combining for back-to-back solo home runs to tie the game.
That was the only blip by Austin Peay starter Caleb Powell early. He opened the day by retiring the Bears in order in the first before the two-run second. Powell then allowed solitary singles in the third and fourth inning, working around each to post zeroes on the scoreboard.
Meanwhile, the Govs offense found its rhythm in the third inning, striking for five runs. The Govs opened the frame with three straight hits, including third baseman Parker Phillips‘ RBI single that gave Austin Peay the lead for good. Right fielder Chase Hamilton and catcher David Martinez then added RBI singles. After Mercer intentionally walked Bredlau to load the bases, second baseman Garrett Giovannelli broke the game open with a two-run double.
Austin Peay wasn’t finished offensively, tacking on another four runs in the fourth frame. Center fielder Imani Willis and Bredlau had back-to-back two-run base hits, pushing the Govs lead to 9-2. The Govs would add runs in the sixth and eighth innings while cruising to the win.
Powell (1-0), who had to wait through the long third and fourth innings, would surrender a pair of runs after a Govs defensive miscue in the fifth. However, he picked up his first victory since April 12 of last season after holding Mercer to four runs on six hits over five innings.
Reliever Zach Neff picked up the string after Powell and rolled through the final four innings without allowing a run. He would strike out five batters in that final stretch to pick up the first save by the Govs bullpen this season.
Mercer starter Austin Cox (1-1) suffered the loss after allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits in 2.1 innings. He was one of eight Bears pitchers to see action in the contest.
Truitt led Mercer with a 2-for-4, one RBI outing as the Bears saw their nine-hit effort scattered by the Govs pitching staff.
Who Governed
Returning to the Govs lineup after missing three games due to an injury, Bredlau made an immediate impact, leading off the bottom of the first with a home run. After being intentionally walked in the third, he hit a two-run double in the fourth to help put the game out of reach.
Bredlau finished the day 2-for-3 with three RBI.
Notably
Make It 25 Dingers
Doubling Down As Well
Powell To The Win Column
Neff Corrals Govs First Save
Bredlau In The Leadoff Spot
Next Up for APSU Baseball
Austin Peay and Mercer close their three-game series with a 1:00pm, Sunday contest at Raymond C. Hand Park.
SectionsSports
TopicsAPSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Baseball, APSU Men's Baseball, APSU Sports, Austin Cox, Austin Peay State University, Bears, Caleb Powell, Cayce Bredlau, Charlie Madden, Chase Hamilton, Clarksville TN, David Martinez, Dre Gleason, Garrett Giovannelli, Governors, Govs, Imani Willis, Mercer, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, Parker Phillips, Raymond C. Hand Park, Trey Truitt, Zach Neff
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed