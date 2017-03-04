Mercer falls to APSU Baseball Saturday at Raymond C. Hand Park, 14-4

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s baseball team designated hitter Cayce Bredlau hit a home run and had three RBI to pace Governors to a 14-4 victory against Mercer, Saturday afternoon, at Raymond C. Hand Park.

After a disappointing outing in Friday’s series opener, Austin Peay’s (6-4) offense wasted no time getting started in Saturday’s contest.

The Govs used an error later in the first to add to their lead, first baseman Dre Gleason tacking on a sacrifice fly for the early 2-0 lead.

Mercer (8-3) fought back in the second with catcher Charlie Madden and right fielder Trey Truitt combining for back-to-back solo home runs to tie the game.

That was the only blip by Austin Peay starter Caleb Powell early. He opened the day by retiring the Bears in order in the first before the two-run second. Powell then allowed solitary singles in the third and fourth inning, working around each to post zeroes on the scoreboard.

Meanwhile, the Govs offense found its rhythm in the third inning, striking for five runs. The Govs opened the frame with three straight hits, including third baseman Parker Phillips‘ RBI single that gave Austin Peay the lead for good. Right fielder Chase Hamilton and catcher David Martinez then added RBI singles. After Mercer intentionally walked Bredlau to load the bases, second baseman Garrett Giovannelli broke the game open with a two-run double.

Austin Peay wasn’t finished offensively, tacking on another four runs in the fourth frame. Center fielder Imani Willis and Bredlau had back-to-back two-run base hits, pushing the Govs lead to 9-2. The Govs would add runs in the sixth and eighth innings while cruising to the win.

Powell (1-0), who had to wait through the long third and fourth innings, would surrender a pair of runs after a Govs defensive miscue in the fifth. However, he picked up his first victory since April 12 of last season after holding Mercer to four runs on six hits over five innings.

Reliever Zach Neff picked up the string after Powell and rolled through the final four innings without allowing a run. He would strike out five batters in that final stretch to pick up the first save by the Govs bullpen this season.

Mercer starter Austin Cox (1-1) suffered the loss after allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits in 2.1 innings. He was one of eight Bears pitchers to see action in the contest.

Truitt led Mercer with a 2-for-4, one RBI outing as the Bears saw their nine-hit effort scattered by the Govs pitching staff.

Who Governed

Returning to the Govs lineup after missing three games due to an injury, Bredlau made an immediate impact, leading off the bottom of the first with a home run. After being intentionally walked in the third, he hit a two-run double in the fourth to help put the game out of reach.

Bredlau finished the day 2-for-3 with three RBI.

Notably

Make It 25 Dingers

Bredlau’s solo shot was joined by right fielder Chase Hamilton‘s leadoff home run in the seventh. The two shots pushed the Govs total to 25 home runs in their first 10 games of 2017.

Doubling Down As Well

Third baseman Parker Phillips pocketed a pair of doubles on the day and the Govs finished with four doubles. Austin Peay has 19 doubles in its last five games and now has 24 on the season.

Powell To The Win Column

Right-handed starter Caleb Powell found the win column for the first time this season, overcoming long innings by the Govs offense in both the third and fourth frames to go five frames. It was his first win since April 12 of last season at Belmont. It ended a streak of four consecutive starts without a decision.

Neff Corrals Govs First Save

It took until the season’s 10th game, but Austin Peay’s bullpen finally has a save to its credit. Lefty Zach Neff tossed the final four innings without allowing a run to pick up the long save.

Bredlau In The Leadoff Spot

Designated hitter Cayce Bredlau appeared in the leadoff spot for the first time since April 8th, 2015. His move into the lineup and subsequent home run in his first at-bat back in the lineup, sparked the Govs offense early.

Next Up for APSU Baseball

Austin Peay and Mercer close their three-game series with a 1:00pm, Sunday contest at Raymond C. Hand Park.

