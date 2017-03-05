50 Flying Fish Land at Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s New Providence Pool

Clarksville, TN – On Monday evening, March 6th, fifty Clarksville area children will receive free swim lessons through the Howard’s Hope Flying Fish program. Each child accepted into the program receives eight Level I swim lessons, along with instruction in aquatic safety rules, taught by Red Cross certified instructors. The lessons will be held twice weekly at the New Providence Pool located on Cunningham Lane.

“My organization and Clarksville Parks and Recreation share a determination to reduce juvenile drownings in Tennessee. We hope to accomplish this mission by providing the lifesaving skill of swimming to as many needy children as possible,” says Steve Reeves, president of Howard’s Hope.

This is the second class of Flying Fish that’s been hosted by Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department. Another class of fifty Flying Fish is scheduled for April 3rd. Additional free swim classes are scheduled for the summer.

The minimum age to be considered for the Flying Fish program is 3-years old. For information on how to register your child for free swim lessons, visit www.howardshope.org and click on the “Flying Fish Application” link or send an email to: admin@howardshope.org

<a target="_blank" href="http://www.vimeo.com/187028332" valign="absmiddle">http://www.vimeo.com/187028332</a>

About Howard’s Hope

Howard’s Hope has been proclaimed an “Outstanding Tennessean” by the Tennessee state House of Representatives and is funded, in part, by a grant from BlueCross BlueShield Tennessee Health Foundation. Howard’s Hope is also a Campaign Safe Leader for the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s “Pool Safely” campaign.

The Howard’s Hope Flying Fish program is also available in Clarksville, Nashville, Chattanooga, Murfreesboro, Tullahoma, and Shelbyville.

Howard’s Hope is a Tennessee nonprofit corporation exempt from federal income tax under Section 501c3 of the Internal Revenue Code. Tax ID# 46-5429798. Mailing address: 2255 Memorial Blvd., Box #11191, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

Website address: www.howardshope.org

