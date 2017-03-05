APSU Baseball loses to Mercer Bears, 10-6

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s baseball team was held without a home run for the first time this season and suffered a 10-6 loss to Mercer, Sunday afternoon at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Austin Peay (6-5) held the lead three times in Sunday’s finale, but could not make any of the leads stick.

Left fielder Max Remy led off that fourth frame with a double and would score when Mercer committed an error on a sacrifice bunt. Right fielder Chase Hamilton tacked on a pair of runs with his single.

However, the Governors saw an opportunity to pad their lead fail to pan out. Third baseman Parker Phillips was hit by a pitch to load the bases with two outs again. However, Mercer starter Kevin Coulter escaped further damage by inducing an inning-ending double play.

Mercer (9-3) charged back in the top of the fifth courtesy a trio of home runs. First baseman Hunter Bening led off the inning with a home run. APSU starter Alex Robles nearly escaped the inning with the lead, retiring the next two batters he faced. However, third baseman Danny Edgeworth hit a solo home run, cutting the lead to one run. After a hit batsman, right fielder Conrad Cornell hit a two-run home run, giving Mercer a 7-6 lead.

After grabbing the lead, the Bears turned to their bullpen and right-hander Robert Broom (1-1). He held the Govs scoreless over the final five innings to pick up the win. Broom held the Govs to just one hit – pinch hitter Malcolm Tipler‘s leadoff single in the eighth – while walking two while striking out seven.

Robles (1-2) suffered the loss after allowing seven runs (six earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out five. The Govs pitching staff – Robles and four relievers – combined for a season-high 14 strikeouts, but also permitted a season-high eight walks.

Phillips led the Govs offense with a 2-for-3, three RBI outing that included his team-leading fifth double this season. Hamilton had two RBI as part of his 1-for-5 outing.

Center fielder Alex Hanson and Cornell each had two RBI to lead the Bears offense.

Who Governed

Returning to the Govs lineup after missing three games due to an injury, Bredlau made an immediate impact, leading off the bottom of the first with a home run. After being intentionally walked in the third, he hit a two-run double in the fourth to help put the game out of reach. Bredlau finished the day 2-for-3 with three RBI.

Notably

No Bell Rung

After posting 25 home runs in their first 10 games, Austin Peay was held without a home run in Sunday’s series finale against Mercer.

Strikeouts Add Up

Austin Peay five pitchers combined to strike out a season-best 14 Mercer batters in Sunday’s contest. Lefty Levi Primasing‘s four strikeouts had the potential to be the highlight, with two coming with the bases loaded in the sixth to shut down a big Mercer threat.

However, the Govs fell to 2-1 when its pitchers struck out double digits as they also issued a season high eight walks.

Up Next for APSU Baseball

Austin Peay now travels to Evansville for a 6:00pm, Wednesday contest. They return home to face Jacksonville State in a three-game Ohio Valley Conference set, starting Friday.

