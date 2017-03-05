|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: American Heart Association reports Headache far more common Stroke Symptom in Children than Adults
APSU Football finished Spring Season Saturday
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Led by rising sophomore quarterback JaVaughn Craig‘s 7-of-8 passing performance for 110 yards and a touchdown pass, the Austin Peay State University football team completed its spring season Saturday evening with the Red and White Scrimmage inside Fortera Stadium.
Craig was one of several bright spots for the Govs in front of the crowd during the rough 75 plays run.
Kentel Williams and Griff Wattley each had receiving touchdowns. Williams brought in a 26-yard TD catch, while Wattley hauled in a 17-yard pass.
Malik Boynton was a bright spot for the Govs defense after causing and recovering a fumble on the first drive of the scrimmage. The Govs also saw Jaison Williams record two tackles for loss, while Austin Maloata had a sack.
Kyran Moore had one catch for 22 yards and ran three times for 40 yards including a long of 27. Teddy Moffett connected on five passes for 57 yards while rushing eight times for 85 yards on the day.
The Govs will spend the rest of the off season going through the eight-hour workout period as they prepare for the upcoming 2017 season.
SectionsSports
TopicsAPSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Football, APSU Men's Football, APSU Sports, Austin Maloata, Austin Peay State University, Clarksville TN, Football Scrimmage, Fortera Stadium, Governors, Govs, Griff Wattley, Jaison Williams, JaVaughn Craig, Kentel Williams, Kyran Moore, Malik Boynton, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, Red and White Game, Scrimmage, Teddy Moffett
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed