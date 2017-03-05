APSU Football finished Spring Season Saturday

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Led by rising sophomore quarterback JaVaughn Craig‘s 7-of-8 passing performance for 110 yards and a touchdown pass, the Austin Peay State University football team completed its spring season Saturday evening with the Red and White Scrimmage inside Fortera Stadium.

Craig was one of several bright spots for the Govs in front of the crowd during the rough 75 plays run.

Kentel Williams and Griff Wattley each had receiving touchdowns. Williams brought in a 26-yard TD catch, while Wattley hauled in a 17-yard pass.

Malik Boynton was a bright spot for the Govs defense after causing and recovering a fumble on the first drive of the scrimmage. The Govs also saw Jaison Williams record two tackles for loss, while Austin Maloata had a sack.

Kyran Moore had one catch for 22 yards and ran three times for 40 yards including a long of 27. Teddy Moffett connected on five passes for 57 yards while rushing eight times for 85 yards on the day.

The Govs will spend the rest of the off season going through the eight-hour workout period as they prepare for the upcoming 2017 season.

