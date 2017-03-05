Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf to play in Sacramento State Invitational

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University men’s golf will give the West Coast a try this week, as the Govs kick off their spring break week at the Sacramento State Invitational at Valley Hi Country Club in Sacramento.

The 7,010-yard Par-72 track is site to Austin Peay’s first venture west of the Rocky Mountains since the 2012 NCAA Regional in Tempe, Arizona.

The same five Governors who enjoyed success two weeks ago in Savannah Harbor will rejoin the lineup in Sacramento.

After earning his first career top-10 two weeks ago, freshman Alex Vegh looks to build on his best career performance, along with fellow freshman Austin Lancaster, who closed the season-opener by matching Vegh with a team-low 73. Junior Hunter Tidwell looks to make it five straight top-20 finishes, with senior Erik Hedberg and sophomore Sean Butscher rounding out the lineup.

Austin Peay will kick off the tournament paired with UC Irvine and Nevada, with the Govs slated to go off holes 9-11 at 10:30am (CT).

Inclement weather is not expected to affect the two-day event. Live results will be available via GolfStat.com.

