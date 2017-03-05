|
Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf to play in Sacramento State Invitational
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University men’s golf will give the West Coast a try this week, as the Govs kick off their spring break week at the Sacramento State Invitational at Valley Hi Country Club in Sacramento.
The 7,010-yard Par-72 track is site to Austin Peay’s first venture west of the Rocky Mountains since the 2012 NCAA Regional in Tempe, Arizona.The 54-hole event (36-holes, shotgun start Monday before the final 18 Tuesday morning) will give the Govs a look at different competition than they’re used to seeing—Austin Peay is the only squad from the eastern half of the country in a field which includes Air Force, British Columbia, CSU Bakersfield, Cal State Fullerton, Grand Canyon, Nebraska-Omaha, Nevada, North Dakota, UC Irvine, UC Riverside, UC Santa Barbara, Weber State and host Sacramento State, which has won the team championship the past two seasons.
The same five Governors who enjoyed success two weeks ago in Savannah Harbor will rejoin the lineup in Sacramento.
After earning his first career top-10 two weeks ago, freshman Alex Vegh looks to build on his best career performance, along with fellow freshman Austin Lancaster, who closed the season-opener by matching Vegh with a team-low 73. Junior Hunter Tidwell looks to make it five straight top-20 finishes, with senior Erik Hedberg and sophomore Sean Butscher rounding out the lineup.
Austin Peay will kick off the tournament paired with UC Irvine and Nevada, with the Govs slated to go off holes 9-11 at 10:30am (CT).
Inclement weather is not expected to affect the two-day event. Live results will be available via GolfStat.com.
