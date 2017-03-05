|
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis falls to Dayton
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team fell 4-2 Saturday afternoon to Dayton at the APSU Outdoor Tennis Courts.
The Govs, for the second straight match, start off the doubles point down a set due to injury.Dayton capitalized on the man advantage by taking the point after a win at No. 1 doubles.
The duo of Claudia Yanes Garcia and Brittney Covington defeated Alex Townsend and Natalie Allen 6-3 in the No. 2 doubles match however the Flyers needed only the one win in doubles after the Govs defaulted the No. 3 point.
APSU picked up wins from Lidia Yanes Garcia, 6-4, 6-0, over Marlys Bridgham in the No. 1 singles match, and from Covington, 6-2, 6-0, in the No. 5 singles match with her win over Allen. However, the Flyers clinched the match with wins No. 3, No. 4 and the default win at No. 6 to secure the win. The No. 2 singles match was left unfinished.
The Govs will return to action on the road at West Florida on March 8th.
Box Score
Dayton 4, Austin Peay 2
Singles
1. Lidia Yanes Garcia (APU) def. Marlys Bridgham (UD) 6-4, 6-0
2. Claudia Yanes Garcia (APU) vs. Alex Townsend (UD) 6-3, 1-6, 0-3, unfinished
3. Mattea Kilstofte (UD) def. Helena Kuppig (APU) 6-1, 6-0
4. Jade Kawamoto (UD) def. Ana Albertson (APU) 6-2, 6-1
5. Brittney Covington (APU) def. Natalie Allen (UD) 6-2, 6-0
6. Jackie Kawamoto (UD) def. No player (APU), by default
Doubles
1. Marlys Bridgham/Mattea Kilstofte (UD) def. Lidia Yanes Garcia/Helena Kuppig (APU) 6-3
2. Claudia Yanes Garcia/Brittney Covington (APU) def. Alex Townsend/Natalie Allen (UD) 6-3
3. Jackie Kawamoto/Jade Kawamoto (UD) def. No player/No player (APU), by default
Match Notes:
Dayton 8-5
Austin Peay 2-4
