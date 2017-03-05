Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis falls to Dayton

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team fell 4-2 Saturday afternoon to Dayton at the APSU Outdoor Tennis Courts.

The Govs, for the second straight match, start off the doubles point down a set due to injury.

The duo of Claudia Yanes Garcia and Brittney Covington defeated Alex Townsend and Natalie Allen 6-3 in the No. 2 doubles match however the Flyers needed only the one win in doubles after the Govs defaulted the No. 3 point.

APSU picked up wins from Lidia Yanes Garcia, 6-4, 6-0, over Marlys Bridgham in the No. 1 singles match, and from Covington, 6-2, 6-0, in the No. 5 singles match with her win over Allen. However, the Flyers clinched the match with wins No. 3, No. 4 and the default win at No. 6 to secure the win. The No. 2 singles match was left unfinished.

The Govs will return to action on the road at West Florida on March 8th.

Box Score

Dayton 4, Austin Peay 2

Singles

1. Lidia Yanes Garcia (APU) def. Marlys Bridgham (UD) 6-4, 6-0

2. Claudia Yanes Garcia (APU) vs. Alex Townsend (UD) 6-3, 1-6, 0-3, unfinished

3. Mattea Kilstofte (UD) def. Helena Kuppig (APU) 6-1, 6-0

4. Jade Kawamoto (UD) def. Ana Albertson (APU) 6-2, 6-1

5. Brittney Covington (APU) def. Natalie Allen (UD) 6-2, 6-0

6. Jackie Kawamoto (UD) def. No player (APU), by default

Doubles

1. Marlys Bridgham/Mattea Kilstofte (UD) def. Lidia Yanes Garcia/Helena Kuppig (APU) 6-3

2. Claudia Yanes Garcia/Brittney Covington (APU) def. Alex Townsend/Natalie Allen (UD) 6-3

3. Jackie Kawamoto/Jade Kawamoto (UD) def. No player/No player (APU), by default

Match Notes:

Dayton 8-5

Austin Peay 2-4

