Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis falls to Dayton

March 5, 2017 | Print This Post
 

APSU Sports Information

APSU Women's Tennis - Austin Peay State UniversityClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team fell 4-2 Saturday afternoon to Dayton at the APSU Outdoor Tennis Courts.

The Govs, for the second straight match, start off the doubles point down a set due to injury.

Austin Peay Women's Tennis loses Saturday afternoon to Dayton at the APSU Outdoor Tennis Courts. (APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay Women’s Tennis loses Saturday afternoon to Dayton at the APSU Outdoor Tennis Courts. (APSU Sports Information)

Dayton capitalized on the man advantage by taking the point after a win at No. 1 doubles.

The duo of Claudia Yanes Garcia and Brittney Covington defeated Alex Townsend and Natalie Allen 6-3 in the No. 2 doubles match however the Flyers needed only the one win in doubles after the Govs defaulted the No. 3 point.

APSU picked up wins from Lidia Yanes Garcia, 6-4, 6-0, over Marlys Bridgham in the No. 1 singles match, and from Covington, 6-2, 6-0, in the No. 5 singles match with her win over Allen. However, the Flyers clinched the match with wins No. 3, No. 4 and the default win at No. 6 to secure the win. The No. 2 singles match was left unfinished.

The Govs will return to action on the road at West Florida on March 8th.

Box Score

Dayton 4, Austin Peay 2

Singles

1. Lidia Yanes Garcia (APU) def. Marlys Bridgham (UD) 6-4, 6-0

2. Claudia Yanes Garcia (APU) vs. Alex Townsend (UD) 6-3, 1-6, 0-3, unfinished

3. Mattea Kilstofte (UD) def. Helena Kuppig (APU) 6-1, 6-0

4. Jade Kawamoto (UD) def. Ana Albertson (APU) 6-2, 6-1

5. Brittney Covington (APU) def. Natalie Allen (UD) 6-2, 6-0

6. Jackie Kawamoto (UD) def. No player (APU), by default

Doubles

1. Marlys Bridgham/Mattea Kilstofte (UD) def. Lidia Yanes Garcia/Helena Kuppig (APU) 6-3

2. Claudia Yanes Garcia/Brittney Covington (APU) def. Alex Townsend/Natalie Allen (UD) 6-3

3. Jackie Kawamoto/Jade Kawamoto (UD) def. No player/No player (APU), by default

Match Notes:

Dayton 8-5

Austin Peay 2-4


Sections

Sports

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      March 2017
      S M T W T F S
      « Feb    
       1234
      567891011
      12131415161718
      19202122232425
      262728293031  