Ginny Gerig, Jenna Panning Win First Game in APSU Beach Volleyball History Sunday
APSU Sports Information
Birmingham, AL – Ginny Gerig and Jenna Panning won Austin Peay State University’s first beach volleyball game taking their No. 1 match against UAB’s Avei Logoleo and Erika Zembyia 21-14, 19-21, 15-13, but the Govs dropped both matches, 5-0 to No. 15 Tulane and 4-1 to tournament host UAB, Sunday afternoon.“It’s hard to describe the moment when you win your first game and you watch your indoor volleyball team become a beach volleyball team,” head coach Taylor Mott said. “I could not be any prouder of this group. Today was great day for Austin Peay beach volleyball.”
Box Score
Match One
No. 15 Tulane 5, Austin Peay 0
Court 1: Maddie Mertz/Lan Nguyen (Tulane) def. Ginny Gerig/Jenna Panning (AP) – 21-9, 21-11
Court 2: Tea Juric/Kaylie McHugh (Tulane) def. Christina White/Kristen Stucker (AP) – 21-12, 21-10
Court 3: Briana Correa/Tarin Mergener (Tulane) def. Kaitlyn Teeter/MiMi Arrington (AP) 21-11, 21-8
Court 4: Sarah Strasner/Hanna Holmes (Tulane) def. Allie O’Reilly/Kaylee Taff (AP) – 21-7, 21-17
Court 5: Annie Shurtz/Anna Chin (Tulane) def. Ashley Slay/Alexandria Thornton (AP) – 21-7, 21-13
Exhibition: Lindsey Huber/Christina McAfee (Tulane) def. April Adams/Cecily Gable (AP) 21-19, 21-19
Match Two
UAB 4, Austin Peay 1
Court 1: Ginny Gerig/Jenna Panning (AP) def. Avei Logoleo/Erika Zembyla (UAB) – 21-14, 19-21, 15-13
Court 2: Avery Hoven/Emily Martinez (UAB) def. Christina White/Kristen Stucker (AP) – 21-18, 18-21, 15-8
Court 3: Kat Jovicic/Morgan Smith (UAB) vs. Allie O’Reilly/Kaylee Taff (AP) – 21-10, 21-15
Court 4: Gabbi Moreno/Rachel Evans (UAB) def. Kaitlyn Teeter/Cecily Gable (AP) – 21-15, 21-11
Court 5: Haley Jared/Kalah Jones (UAB) def. April Adams/Ashley Slay (AP) – 18-21, 21-12, 16-14
