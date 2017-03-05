Ginny Gerig, Jenna Panning Win First Game in APSU Beach Volleyball History Sunday

APSU Sports Information

Birmingham, AL – Ginny Gerig and Jenna Panning won Austin Peay State University’s first beach volleyball game taking their No. 1 match against UAB’s Avei Logoleo and Erika Zembyia 21-14, 19-21, 15-13, but the Govs dropped both matches, 5-0 to No. 15 Tulane and 4-1 to tournament host UAB, Sunday afternoon.

Box Score

Match One

No. 15 Tulane 5, Austin Peay 0

Court 1: Maddie Mertz/Lan Nguyen (Tulane) def. Ginny Gerig/Jenna Panning (AP) – 21-9, 21-11

Court 2: Tea Juric/Kaylie McHugh (Tulane) def. Christina White/Kristen Stucker (AP) – 21-12, 21-10

Court 3: Briana Correa/Tarin Mergener (Tulane) def. Kaitlyn Teeter/MiMi Arrington (AP) 21-11, 21-8

Court 4: Sarah Strasner/Hanna Holmes (Tulane) def. Allie O’Reilly/Kaylee Taff (AP) – 21-7, 21-17

Court 5: Annie Shurtz/Anna Chin (Tulane) def. Ashley Slay/Alexandria Thornton (AP) – 21-7, 21-13

Exhibition: Lindsey Huber/Christina McAfee (Tulane) def. April Adams/Cecily Gable (AP) 21-19, 21-19

Match Two

UAB 4, Austin Peay 1

Court 1: Ginny Gerig/Jenna Panning (AP) def. Avei Logoleo/Erika Zembyla (UAB) – 21-14, 19-21, 15-13

Court 2: Avery Hoven/Emily Martinez (UAB) def. Christina White/Kristen Stucker (AP) – 21-18, 18-21, 15-8

Court 3: Kat Jovicic/Morgan Smith (UAB) vs. Allie O’Reilly/Kaylee Taff (AP) – 21-10, 21-15

Court 4: Gabbi Moreno/Rachel Evans (UAB) def. Kaitlyn Teeter/Cecily Gable (AP) – 21-15, 21-11

Court 5: Haley Jared/Kalah Jones (UAB) def. April Adams/Ashley Slay (AP) – 18-21, 21-12, 16-14

Sections

Topics