APSU Baseball’s Dre Gleason named adidas® OVC Player of the Week

March 6, 2017
 

APSU Sports Information

APSU Baseball - Austin Peay State UniversityBrentwood, TN – For the second time this season, Austin Peay State University senior first baseman Dre Gleason has been named the adidas® Ohio Valley Conference’s Player of the Week.

It is the second weekly adidas® OVC honor for the O’Fallon, Missouri native, who also claimed the league’s opening week honor.

APSU Baseball - Dre Gleason

However, Gleason’s numbers during the season’s third week dwarfed that opening week performance.

He finished the week 8-for-15 (.533) at the plate with nine RBI, two doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Gleason opened the week with a monstrous 4-for-5, seven RBI effort in the Govs 21-8 rout of Middle Tennessee, Tuesday. Each of his four base hits produced a run, including a two-run first-inning double and a two-run third-inning home run.

He followed that outing with a 2-for-4 effort in the Govs series opener against Mercer, Friday. He provided the Govs lone run courtesy a fifth-inning home run and also had a double in the contest. The next day he added another 2-for-3 performance with a RBI on a first-inning sacrifice fly. Gleason finished the Mercer series 4-for-10 at the plate with two RBI, a double, home run and two walks.

Gleason and the Govs have another four-game week in store, beginning with a 6:00pm, Wednesday contest at Evansville. Austin Peay then opens Ohio Valley Conference play when it hosts preseason favorite Jacksonville State in a three-game set that opens with a 6:00pm, Friday contest.

