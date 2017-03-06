APSU Men’s Golf have solid second round at Sacramento State Invitational

APSU Sports Information

Sacramento, CA – All five Austin Peay State University men’s golfers were able to improve their scores in round two at Valley Hi Country Club during Monday’s opening 36 holes of the Sacramento State Invitational, leaving the Govs in 10th place with 18 holes remaining.

“We didn’t get off to the start we wanted,” said head coach Robbie Wilson. “We talk a lot about how you have to make adjustments each day and we did that. We handled the adversity and played much better in the afternoon.”

Steady as ever, junior Hunter Tidwell led the way for Austin Peay—the Alcoa native shook off an opening-round 78 with a team-best 75 in round two; his two-round 153 has him sitting in 22nd entering Tuesday’s final 18 holes, within striking distance of his fifth straight top-20 finish.

Two shots behind Tidwell sits sophomore Sean Butscher. His 78-77 (155) was supplemented by 23 pars, tied for 12th-most in the tournament after 36 holes.

Alex Vegh (82-77=159), Erik Hedberg (84-76=160) and Austin Lancaster (84-77=161) each showed marked improvement from round one to round two, with Hedberg’s eight-shot jump tied for the third-largest improvement from the first to second round in the tournament.

The Govs will be paired with Weber State in Tuesday’s final round. The teams will go off hole No. 10 beginning 10:30am (CT).

Box Score

Sacramento State Intercollegiate

Valley Hi Country Club

Elk Grove, CA

Dates: March 6th – March 7th

Finish School – Players Round 1 Round 2 Totals 10 Austin Peay State University 322 305 627 T 22 Hunter Tidwell (1) 78 75 153 T 36 Sean Butscher (5) 78 77 155 T 47 Alex Vegh (4) 82 77 159 T 51 Erik Hedberg (2) 84 76 160 T 55 Austin Lancaster (3) 84 77 161

Sections

Topics