Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

APSU Softball game Tuesday against Campbell start time changed

March 6, 2017 | Print This Post
 

APSU Sports Information

APSU Softball - Austin Peay State UniversityClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s home softball doubleheader start time versus Campbell, on Tuesday at Cheryl Holt Field, has been pushed back two hours.

Austin Peay Softball doubleheader vs. Campbell start time moved to 2:00pm due to chance of rain. (APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay Softball doubleheader vs. Campbell start time moved to 2:00pm due to chance of rain. (APSU Sports Information)

Originally, Austin Peay (7-7) and Campbell (13-8) were scheduled to begin their twinbill with a scheduled noon first pitch, but due to rain in the Clarksville area Monday and stretching into early Tuesday the doubleheader start time is now scheduled for a 2:00pm first pitch.

Please check back on Austin Peay’s official athletic website, LetsGopeay.com or on Twitter @AustinPeaySB for any other changes or information for the Governors softball team.


Sections

Sports

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      March 2017
      S M T W T F S
      « Feb    
       1234
      567891011
      12131415161718
      19202122232425
      262728293031  