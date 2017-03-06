APSU Softball game Tuesday against Campbell start time changed

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s home softball doubleheader start time versus Campbell, on Tuesday at Cheryl Holt Field, has been pushed back two hours.

Please check back on Austin Peay’s official athletic website, LetsGopeay.com or on Twitter @AustinPeaySB for any other changes or information for the Governors softball team.

