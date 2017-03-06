|
APSU Softball game Tuesday against Campbell start time changed
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s home softball doubleheader start time versus Campbell, on Tuesday at Cheryl Holt Field, has been pushed back two hours.Originally, Austin Peay (7-7) and Campbell (13-8) were scheduled to begin their twinbill with a scheduled noon first pitch, but due to rain in the Clarksville area Monday and stretching into early Tuesday the doubleheader start time is now scheduled for a 2:00pm first pitch.
Please check back on Austin Peay’s official athletic website, LetsGopeay.com or on Twitter @AustinPeaySB for any other changes or information for the Governors softball team.
