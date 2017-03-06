Austin Peay State University Softball hosts Campbell Tuesday

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s softball team will play host to Campbell University, 2:00pm, Tuesday at Cheryl Holt Field, for their first home games of the 2017 season.

The Govs (7-7) were supposed to have opened their home slate of games back on February 21st, with a single game versus Middle Tennessee, but that game was postponed.

The Govs come into the games having gone 2-3 this past weekend at the Ole Miss Red & Blue Classic, picking up wins versus Nicholls State and Mississippi Valley.

Danielle Liermann and Carly Mattson had great weekends for the Govs at the Classic, with Liermann going 9-for 17 at the plate, including a double and a home run, while Mattson batted .400 (6-15) with a home run.

Kelsey Gross picked up both wins, throwing two complete games and striking out nine, while posting a 2.92 ERA.

Overall, Mattson leads the Govs this season through its first 14 games with a .436 batting average, with three doubles and four home runs; while driving in 11.

Liermann has also raised her batting average over .400 for the season, which is now at .422, with three doubles and home runs and a team co-high 14 RBIs with Kacy Acree.

In the circle, Gross leads the team with a 5-2 win-loss mark – the most wins by a freshman pitcher since 2010 – while recording a team-high 26 strikeouts in 40.2 inning of work.

Autumn Hanners (2-4) has the other two APSU wins, with 16 strikeouts in 36.1 innings pitched, including a team-low 4.24 ERA.

Campbell, who plays at Tennessee on Monday, is led at the plate by Rachel McCollum, who is batting .429 before Monday, including six doubles, five home runs and 15 RBIs.

Katie Baker leads the Camels pitching staff with a 5-3 record, including a 2.70 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 59.2 innings pitched.

Sections

Topics