Girl Scout Troop 782 give Cookies to the Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies

March 6, 2017
 

Montgomery County Sheriff's OfficeClarksville, TN – Girl Scout Troop 782 ‘Do-Si-Do-ed’ their way into the hearts of deputies at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Troop 782 dropped off 34 boxes of Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Samoas, Trefoils, and Do-Si-Dos for deputies to enjoy.

During their cooking selling campaign any extra cash donated towards cookie sales was set aside to purchase cookies for the Sheriff’s Office and Clarksville Fire Rescue.

Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies the Girl Scouts delivering Girl Scout Cookies.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Troop 782 for their hard work and cookie donation.

Your thoughtfulness and generosity was appreciated by all.

You exhibit qualities we could all use ‘Samoa’ in this world.

Girl Scout Cookies delivered to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

