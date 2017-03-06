|
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports Nine People arrested on Drug Charges
Clarksville, TN – Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says agents with the 19th Judicial Drug Task Force arrested nine individuals Wednesday, March 1st, 2017 on drug charges.
While executing a search warrant at 3484 Arvin Drive, agents discovered 22 grams of crack cocaine, which an individual within the residence attempted to discard by flushing it down the toilet. Agents also found in the home several hypodermic needles, digital scales, and bags indicative for narcotics resale.
A stolen vehicle was also discovered on the property.
Marvis Carter
Marvis Carter, 36, was arrested and charged with schedule II possession for resale, tampering with evidence, unlawful drug paraphernalia, and felony theft.
His bond was set at $125,000.
Kyle Race
Kyle Race, 22, was arrested and charged with schedule II possession for resale, tampering with evidence, unlawful drug paraphernalia, and driving on a revoked or suspended license.
His bond was set at $101,000.
Steven Kennedy
Steven Kennedy, 45, was arrested and charged with schedule II possession for resale, tampering with evidence, and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
His bond was set at $100,000.
Jessica Brown
Jessica Brown, 38, was arrested and charged with schedule II possession for resale, tampering with evidence, and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Her bond was set at $100,000.
Sharlita Richardson
Sharlita Richardson, 43, was arrested and charged with schedule II possession for resale, tampering with evidence, and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Her bond was set at $100,000.
Darrell Phillips
Darrell Phillips, 47, was arrested and charged with schedule II possession for resale, tampering with evidence, and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
His bond was set at $100,000.
Stephanie McIntosh
Stephanie McIntosh, 29, was arrested and charged with schedule II possession for resale, tampering with evidence, and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Her bond was set at $100,000.
Gerald Charlson
Gerald Charlson, 48, was arrested and charged with schedule II possession for resale, tampering with evidence, and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
His bond was set at $100,000.
Corey Dismukes
Corey Dismukes, 47, was arrested and charged with schedule II possession for resale, tampering with evidence, and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
His bond was set at $100,000.
