American Red Cross to hold Blood Drive, March 16th-31st

Nashville, TN – All eligible blood donors are encouraged to give blood and help save lives in March, Red Cross Month. Donating is easier than ever with the Blood Donor App and RapidPass.

With the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, donors can conveniently schedule and manage donation appointments, access their donor card, track the impact of their donations and earn rewards.

“I’ve always thought it was the right thing to do, to donate when it was convenient for me,” said Lance Ford. “But after my triplets were born premature and needed transfusions in the neonatal intensive care unit, I decided that it was more important to seek out opportunities to donate, rather than just waiting until it was convenient to me. The Red Cross apps and notifications make it very easy to find a location near you, and they are so courteous, respectful and efficient. There is really no excuse not to donate. It’s such a small thing that makes such a big difference!”

March has been recognized as Red Cross Month by every U.S. president since 1943 in celebration of the Red Cross volunteers who help those in need by giving their time, money or blood. Join their ranks by making an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities

Todd Central High School

806 South Main St. Elkton, KY 42220

3/23/2017: 8:30am – 1:30pm.

American Red Cross

1760 Madison St. Clarksville, TN 37043

3/20/2017: 10:30am – 4:30pm.

3/27/2017: 10:30am – 4:30pm.

Winfield Dunn Center

320 Drane St. Clarksville, TN 37044

3/29/2017: 10:00am – 4:00pm.

Grace Church of the Nazarene

3135 Trenton Road Clarksville, TN 37040

3/29/2017: 3:00pm – 8:00pm

How to Help

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Volunteers Needed

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross is to become a volunteer. Volunteers with flexible schedules are needed to support blood collection in the areas of: greeter and canteen specialists in most areas; and warehouse and transportation specialists in selected areas. Volunteer greeters assist with blood drive registration. Volunteer canteen specialists assist with distributing snacks to blood donors. Warehouse volunteers assist with packaging blood drive supplies and transportation specialists transport blood and blood products.

For more information and to apply for a greeter, canteen, warehouse or transportation volunteer specialist position, visit: www.redcross.org/volunteer

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

Sections

Topics