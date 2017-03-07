APSU Baseball hits the road to face Evansville, Wedensday

Austin Peay (6-5) at Evansville (3-8)

Wednesday, March 8th, 2017 | 6:00pm CT

Evansville, IN | Braun Stadium

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s baseball team will make a quick trip north to face Evansville in a 6:00pm, Wednesday contest at Braun Stadium.

The Governors will look to extend their midweek contest win streak, which stands at two games after home wins against Southern Illinois and Middle Tennessee.

Series Notes

66th Meeting

Austin Peay and Evansville have annually scheduled home-and-home series since 1984. However, Mother Nature has conspired to limit the teams to one game in the last two seasons. Both contests of the 2016 campaign were canceled due to weather.

Purple Aces Hold the Cards

Evansville owns a 40-23-2 lead in the all-time series entering 2017, including an 18-9-2 advantage at its home facility.

Ace In The Hole

The last three meetings – and four of the last five – have been decided by one run and the other game in that stretch was just a two-run decision.

Probable Starters

APSU: RHP Josh Rye (2-0)

UE: LHP Alex Weigand (1-1)

Notably

Govs Still Powered Up

Despite being held without a home run for the first time this season, Sunday, the Govs still lead all Division I teams in slugging percentage (.595). Austin Peay fell to second in home runs per game (2.27), just behind Virginia Tech’s pace (2.31 per game).

Gleason, Hamilton Pace Home Run Barrage

Seniors Dre Gleason and Chase Hamilton have led the Govs home run pace thus far, with five home runs each. They are ranked ninth nationally in home runs, a category led nationally by Virginia Tech’s Sam Fragale (8) and in the OVC by Tennessee Tech’s Collin Harris (6).

OVC Leaders Elsewhere Too

APSU also leads all Ohio Valley Conference squads in batting average (.317), on-base percentage (.408) and runs scored (92) through three weekends of action.

Up Next for APSU Baseball

OVC Opener

Austin Peay returns home to host OVC favorite Jacksonville State in a three-game series at Raymond C. Hand Park. The set is scheduled to begin with a 6:00pm, Friday contest followed by 1:00pm meetings both Saturday and Sunday. However, there is rain in the forecast so stay tuned to LetsGoPeay.com for any schedule adjustments.

