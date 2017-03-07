APSU Beach Volleyball drops matches to UNC Wilmington, Georgia State

|
Atlanta, GA – The Austin Peay beach volleyball team completed its four-day opening road trip with a pair of matches against UNC Wilmington and Georgia State Tuesday morning. APSU dropped the first match to UNCW 5-0 and lost the later match to Georgia State, 5-0.
Match One
UNCW 5, Austin Peay 0
1. Jenna Aljoe/Nicole Lott (UNCW) def. Ginny Gerig/Jenna Panning (APSU) 21-8, 21-6
2. Emily Corrigan/Katie McCullough (UNCW) def. Christina White/Kristen Stucker (APSU) 21-16, 21-10
3. Maddy Kline/Ragnel Rooney (UNCW) def. MiMi Arrington/Kaitlyn Teeter (APSU) 21-14, 21-15
4. Sydney Alvis/Sarah Kelly (UNCW) def. Kaylee Taff/Allie O’Reilly (APSU) 21-11, 21-19
5. Bella Borgiotti/Kati Smith (UNCW) def. Alexandria Thornton/Cecily Gable (APSU) 21-15, 23-21
Ext. Courtney Mullinax/Halle Hunt (UNCW) def. April Adams/Ashley Slay (APSU) 18-21, 21-14, 15-9
Match Two
Georgia State 5, Austin Peay 0
1. Delaney Rohan/Chelsea Ross (GSU) def. Genny Gerig/Jenna Panning (APSU) 21-8, 21-14
2. LeeAnn Starr/Haley Pa’akaula (GSU) def. Christina White/Kristen Stucker (APSU) 21-7, 21-9
3. Brooke Weiner/Jessica Fourspring (GSU) def. Mimi Arrington/Kaitlyn Teeter (APSU) 21-8, 21-13
4. Amie Held/Allie Elson (GSU) def. Kaylee Taff/Allie O’Reilly (APSU) 21-9, 21-12
5. Ashley McGinn/Maddie Gordon (GSU) def. April Adams/Ashley Slay (APSU) 21-15, 21-10
Ext. Georgia Johnson/Kate Novack (GSU) def.. Allie Thornton/Cecily Gable (APSU) 21-13, 21-14
The Govs will return to the sand with the Badger Beach Bash in Gulf Shores, Ala, with a pair of matches on Saturday, March 11th and Sunday, March 12th. APSU will take on Eckerd at 9:00am and Houston Baptist at 3:00pm Saturday before facing off against New Orleans at noon and Huntingdon at 2:00pm Sunday.
